Barn sale
ALDEN — The Flying Pig hosts a barn sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26-27 at 9608 Ruttan Road NW.
Food trucks are available Friday. More information: 231-313-1517.
Humane society fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Humane Society’s spring yard sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26-27.
Items: garden equipment, lumber, jewelry, books and more. Proceeds benefit shelter animals.
Breezeway buys
EAST JORDAN — The annual Breezeway Garage Sale goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26-27 along C-48 from Atwood to Boyne Falls.
Residents, businesses and organizations sell items. Find a map of sale locations at the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce or at ridethebreezeway.com. More details: 231-536-7351.
Color run
ELK RAPIDS — The Cherryland Middle School SLAM Group presents the Color Splash FUNDrun at 5 p.m. May 26. Entry is $20 for students and $30 for adults. Contact: adevogel@erschools.com; 231-264-8991.
Fishing event
ELK RAPIDS — NWMI Fishing Club offers “Cisco in the Crisco” May 27 at Elk Rapids Marina.
Register at 7 a.m. and fish from 8 a.m. to noon in East Bay. Lunch occurs after weigh in.
Veterans and the public can participate in this amateur fishing event. Veterans and boaters can contact nwmifishing@gmail.com to sign up.
Identifying birds
BELLAIRE — “Birding by Ear” starts at 8 a.m. May 27 at Grass River Natural Area.
Learn to identify birds by their songs and take a walk. Admission is $5 each at grassriver.org.
Plant sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts its annual Plant and Flower Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27 in the Interlochen Corners parking lot.
Proceeds support library programs. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Trail race
PETOSKEY — Stafford’s Top of Michigan Festival of Races is May 27 at Bayfront Park.
A half marathon, 10K run and 5K run or walk are available. The course follows the Little Traverse Wheelway, a non-motorized trail. Race proceeds benefit Petoskey High School cross country, track and soccer teams along with Top of Michigan Trails Council. For more details and to register, visit www.trailscouncil.org/festivalofraces/.
Spring fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place continues its Spring Challenge through May 29.
Individuals and teams may walk, bike, paddle, run or combine activities to reach 20 miles through May 29. Register at RunSignup.com.
Book updated
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Robert Downes recently published the fourth edition of his guidebook “Biking Northern Michigan: The Best and Safest Routes in the Lower Peninsula.” The text includes more than 40 routes and 1,600 miles for cycling.
Trail guide available
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes and Michigan Trail Maps released “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.” This guide includes updated maps of the park’s mainland trail system in Leelanau and Benzie counties. Find the guide at the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center, the Dune Climb, D.H. Day Campground and Glen Haven as well as local bookstores and at michigantrailmaps.com.
Club awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club awards 10 grants to regional organizations. Funds come from the club’s Ride Around Torch in July and the Leelanau Harvest Tour in September.
Grant recipients:
- TART Trails — $1,500 to sponsor a mile of the Leelanau Trail and $8,541 for future trail building
- Recycle-A-Bicycle — $3,000 to provide bikes
- Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail — $500 for signs
- Village of Torch Lake — $676 for a bike rack
- Village of Ellsworth — $1,200 for three bike racks
- Peninsula Township — $1,779 for a bike fix-it station
- Norte — $2,525 for first aid kits and tools for ride leaders
- Leelanau Conservancy — $1,779 for a bike fix-it station
- Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association — $5,000 to build a trailside pavilion
Commented
