Recreation area closed
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy recently announced the closure of Timbers Recreation Area, off North Long Lake Road, until further notice. Construction crews work on a new universal access trail. Contact: 231-929-7911.
Climate discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — University of Alabama at Birmingham Professor James B. McClintock presents “From Penguins to Plankton” at 4 p.m. May 21 via Zoom. Discuss the changing climate in the Antarctic. This International Affairs Forum event is free. Registration: 231-995-1844.
Plant and Flower Sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library is not hosting its May 23 Plant and Flower Sale at Interlochen Corners. All Traverse Area District Library branches are closed until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
M-72 roadwork
KALKASKA — Michigan Department of Transportation begins a resurfacing project May 26 on M-72 from Birch Street to east of Walnut Street. The $511,000 work includes shoulder improvements and adding a center left-turn lane. Drivers should expect lane closures until July 17.
Raptor talk
GLEN ARBOR — Wings of Wonder Founder Rebecca Lessard discusses the Leelanau County raptor rehabilitation sanctuary she created in the 1990s. The interview will be converted to a video presentation, available for viewing in late May on the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s YouTube channel.
Wildflower Rescue Sale
LELAND — The Leelanau Conservancy canceled its annual Wildflower Rescue Sale, which is set on Memorial Day Weekend. People are invited to share pictures of wildflowers in their garden or a natural area. Use #leelanautogether on social media and email details to info@leelanauconservancy.org.
Victory garden program slated
SUTTONS BAY — Grand Traverse Stewardship Initiative launches the Victory Growers Initiative. Northwest Michigan residents are invited to grow vegetables to share with others in the area. People are also needed to donate land, tools, seeds or plants and other gardening resources. Email victorygrowers@gmail.com to learn more about these efforts.
TEDx event
TRAVERSE CITY — The TEDx Traverse City event “Rethinking Our Health” goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17. Cost is $29 until May 31. Prices are $39 until event day. Half of the proceeds support the Munson Healthcare Foundation’s COVID-19 fund. More details: info@tedxtraversecity.com.
Student scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired and TBA Credit Union plan to award two $1,000 scholarships. Awards are open to children of active MEA or MEA-Retired members who are seniors at public high schools and plan to attend a public Michigan college or university. Email dipisaka@yahoo.com for applications. The deadline is May 31.
Virtual 5K set for June 15-30
TRAVERSE CITY — The YMCA offers a statewide virtual 5K race. Walk or run at any location and pace from June 15-30. Share the experience on social media using #MIYMCA. Register by May 31 to receive a T-shirt. Questions: jnicodemus@michiganymca.org.
