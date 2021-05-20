Adult bicycle workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club offers the Adult Cycling Skills Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays at Traverse City Central High School. Steve Hannon, from League of American Bicyclists, serves as instructor. Cost is $15 for four sessions; free for cycling club members. cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org
Dates and topics:
- Basic bike handling May 20 and 22
- Roadway safety and group riding etiquette May 27 and 29
- Basic bike mechanics June 3 and 5
- Shifting and using gears June 10 and 12
Biking competition
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the Kids vs. Adults competition May 21 for National Bike to Work Day. Participants include Central Grade, Lakeland Elementary, Immaculate Conception, Holy Angels, Trinity Lutheran, Glenn Loomis, Willow Hill, Traverse Heights, Northport and Eastern elementary schools. Adults and students are encouraged to bike to work or school.
Community parks project
KINGSLEY — Join the Village of Kingsley, Civic Center South Board of Directors and Kingsley Branch Library for community input sessions as part of the “Kingsley’s Planning to Play: a Community Park Project.”
Each session begins at 6 p.m.
- May 27 at Civic Center South
- June 3 at Brownson Park
- June 10 at Civic Center South
People can provide input on renewing the parks to make them more accessible and useful. Voting boards are set in the library lobby beginning May 21. More details: 231-263-5484.
Norte TuneUp
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte TuneUp goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at the Senior Center. Mechanics are available to fix bicycles and help diagnose problems. Social distancing guidelines are followed.
Spring cleanup
BELLAIRE — Spring Stewardship Day is from 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at Grass River Natural Area. Volunteers can help trim along the trails, clean the gardens and wash windows. Bring work gloves. Registration: stewardship@grassriver.org.
Garden sale
ACME — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club hosts its Plant and Garden Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at Bayside Park. Shop Perennial flowers, herbs, ferns, vegetable plants and garden-related crafts. Club members answer questions and provide information about events and projects. Questions: 231-938-9611.
Volunteer Open House
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a Volunteer Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22. Current volunteers provide information about stewardship, education, citizen science, events and administrative opportunities. Admission is free.
Native Plant Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts its annual Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 outside the Boardman River Nature Center. More than 70 plant species are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks and social distancing are required. Shoppers should bring wagons if they expect to order many items. natureiscalling.org/native-plant-sale
Butterfly monitoring
KALAMAZOO — Kalamazoo Nature Center staff hosts a virtual butterfly monitoring training from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22. The free program is open to anyone in Michigan. Donations support the Michigan Butterfly Network. Contact: jmeilinger@naturecenter.org.
Trail riding
KEWADIN — Norte hosts a trail ride at 5 p.m. May 24 and 31 at Maplehurst Natural Area. Families are invited to celebrate Northern Michigan Bike Month during these free events.
Paddlers support Great Lakes
ELK RAPIDS — Cherryland Middle School students Owen Werner, Max Ward and Jamie Peters paddled 46.2 miles to fundraise for Stand Up for Great Lakes. The trio traveled from near the Soo Locks to Drummond Island with science teacher Kwin Morris and Jo Lorenz, the organization’s co-founders. They collected $21,000 for Great Lakes preservation.
