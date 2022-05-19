Call for donations
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association seeks boats, paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and other vessels. Contact fsitkins@schoolship.org to donate.
Barn Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Women’s Club hosts its Barn Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Historic Fowler Barn, 6782 Center Road.
Items include toys, linens, home décor, sports equipment and more. Profits go to financial grants for nonprofits in the Grand Traverse area.
Call for artwork
GLEN ARBOR — Artists of all ages may submit works by May 20 for the annual Mini Masterpieces outdoor exhibition.
Small works will hang on trees from Lake Street to the gallery and in the grove behind the center from May 27 through Sept. 5.
Pick up a blank canvas at the center. Questions: 231-334-6112.
Birding by Ear
BELLAIRE — Birding by Ear goes from 8-10 a.m. May 21 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn to identify birds by their songs during this guided walk.
Cost is $5 per person. Learn more at grassriver.org.
Wine run
CEDAR — French Valley Vineyard hosts the Wine Run 5K at 9 a.m. Aug. 14.
Entry is $20 until May 21 at runsignup.com.
Piping Plover protection tips
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Audubon Society hosts events to mark National Endangered Species Day (May 20).
Create arts and crafts and learn about the endangered Piping Plover from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at Platte Point Beach or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at Leland Harbor.
Audubon Great Lakes provides information at both events.
Society earns award
LELAND — Fishtown Preservation Society recently obtained a 2022 Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation. The local society was recognized for efforts to raise and rehabilitate Fishtown from the changing water levels.
FPS completed its third season of work, which started in January 2020 with the lifting of the Village Cheese Shanty. Since then, two other shanties were removed from Leland River and their foundations replaced. Other recent projects included reconstructing Carlson’s Fishery and replacing old docks.
Learn more about FPS and its work at fishtownmi.org.
GRNA receives state grant
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area and its partner Three Lakes Association recently obtained a $20,494 Watershed Council Support grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Funds will help the natural area create an adaptive management plan for the Grass River watershed. The plan will include solutions to threats to the river and its watershed, which includes Finch, Shanty and Cold creeks.
Scouts travel to New Mexico
TRAVERSE CITY — Boy Scouts and leaders from local Troops 27, 34 and 131 will undertake a summer trek through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains at Boy Scouts of America’s Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico from June 18 through July 2.
The 16 teenagers will hike a collective 120 miles over 12 days. The group carries survival items on their backs while hiking from camp to camp. They participate in backcountry programs along the way including rock climbing, mountain biking, fly-fishing and gold prospecting. The trek also includes a conservation project in which the scouts learn about and help maintain the Philmont ecosystem.
According to Backpacker Magazine, each scout group camps in isolation, away from other groups. Philmont covers 214 square miles of wilderness. The scouts are currently preparing with weekly training hikes, personal fitness plans and two overnight backpacking trips.
