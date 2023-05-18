Runway race
TRAVERSE CITY — Run the Runway begins at 9 a.m. May 20 at Cherry Capital Airport.
Entry is $38 for adults and $13 for ages 13 and younger until 11:59 p.m. May 18. Proceeds support Wings of Mercy West Michigan and the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA. Register for the TVC5K at RunSignup.com.
Morel festival
BOYNE CITY — The annual National Morel Mushroom Festival is May 18-21.
Thursday activities include a carnival from 3-10 p.m. and music from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Friday includes an arts and crafts show from noon to 6 p.m., carnival from 3-10 p.m. and a morel seminar at 3:30 p.m. Saturday features breakfast in Boyne City Eagles Hall from 8-10 a.m., a farm market at Veterans Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to noon, the National Competitive Morel Mushroom Hunt from 9-11 a.m., painting in the park and the craft show. The event finishes Sunday with a painting activity from noon to 3 p.m., the craft show and carnival.
Church sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts its Treasure Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20. Purchase household items, books and more.
Surplus sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Surplus Sale goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 and noon to 3 p.m. May 20 at the Civic Center. Office furniture, mowers and other items are available.
Plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The second annual Certified Organic Plant Sale is May 19-21, 24-28 and May 31 through June 4 at Lakeview Hill Farm.
Items include gardening supplies, pre-designed kits, herbs, flowers and native grasses and wildflowers. Local farmers provide information on gardening and planting.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. other sale days. The sale is a collaboration with Fresh Exchange.
Spring cleaning
BELLAIRE — Spring Stewardship Day goes from 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at Grass River Natural Area.
Volunteers weed the gardens, clean windows and groom the trail. Bring gloves. Registration: stewardship@grassriver.org.
Color run
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health presents the annual Splash of Color Fun Run and Walk May 20 at the Festival Pavilion. The 5K run starts at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
Entry is $25 per person at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to the NCCMH Client Special Needs Fund. Donations are also accepted via tinyurl.com/yy4rnzsn. Questions: 231-429-1228.
DNR awards grants
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources provides more than $1.7 million in Fisheries Habitat Grants to lake and stream conservation projects.
Recipients include $200,000 for the Conservation Resource Alliance to restore and reconnect Cedar Run Creek in Leelanau County, $162,000 for Huron Pines to replace the Sparr Road/Black River culvert in Otsego County, $400,000 for Michigan Trout Unlimited to restore aquatic organisms’ passage at Grayling Fish Hatchery and $189,572 for Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council to restore aquatic connections on Stover Creek/dam removal in Charlevoix County.
Tree City named
LANSING — The Michigan DNR announces Northport received Tree City USA status for its “efforts to promote and care for public trees,” according to a release.
More than 100 Michigan towns, cities and schools have this designation. Communities are supported by the Urban and Community Forestry Program.
“Michigan proudly ranks in the nation’s top 10 for the number of communities with Tree City designations,” said Lawrence Sobson, a forester with the DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, in the release. “Michigan’s program works with communities to promote equitable access to trees, supporting clean air and water and providing climate change resilience.”
