Used bike sale benefits library
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the virtual Previously Loved Bicycle Yard Sale from May 17-24. Sellers submit items by May 15, with drop off at the Wheelhouse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Online sales open May 16, or make an appointment to visit the Wheelhouse.
Proceeds support the Kids Bike Library. Questions: 231-883-2404.
Dog-friendly race registration is onlineTRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its annual Tails to Trails 5K in a virtual format.
Racers and their pets can complete the race anywhere and anytime from May 15-25. Registration is open online.
Use #TailstoTrails2020 and tag @TARTTrails on social media.
Contact: 231-941-4300; caitlin@traversetrails.org.
Rock and Run set for May 15-17
ST. IGNACE — People are invited to participate in the Rock and Run from May 15-17.
Race a 10K or 5K anywhere. Entry is $25 per person and proceeds go toward PPE and supplies for the Mackinac Straits Health System.
Checks can be mailed to Mackinac Straits Foundation at 1140 N. State St. in St. Ignace, Mich., 49781.
Register online or call 906-328-0006.
Roadside parks reopen May 15
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Transportation reopens most of its roadside parks for the season on May 15.
The Lake Michigan Shores Roadside Park on U.S. 31 in Charlevoix County is closed for a few more weeks to finish shoreline repairs.
Drinking water will not be turned on until later in the month, after park water systems are tested and treated.
Backyard chickens class
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau County 4-H hosts four Saturday classes titled “From Egg to Coop.”
All ages are invited to learn how to raise chickens in their backyard.
The first session is May 16 at 11 a.m. via the Zoom application.
Registration is open on the MSU Extension website.
Contact: 231-256-9888; collierr@msu.edu.
Ride of Silence revised
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Ride of Silence begins nationally at 7 p.m. May 20.
This year, participants are asked to ride solo or with members of their household.
The event honors cyclists who were injured or killed on a public road.
Send photos to safetyandeducation@cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org.
Mushroom certification
LANSING — Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development requires certification for people selling wild mushrooms in Michigan.
Certifications through Midwest American Mycological Information are good for five years.
Those with 2020 expiration dates are extended to 2021.
Call 800-292-3939 or email MDA-Info@Michigan.gov to report illegal sales.
