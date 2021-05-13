Parks by Bicycle Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte presents Parks by Bicycle Week from May 13-29. People are invited to bike to as many northern Michigan parks as they can. Check in at the park and tag Norte on social media for prizes. Questions: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Recycling event
ELK RAPIDS — Green Elk Rapids hosts a Super Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at the Recycling Center. Acceptable items include ladders, washers and dryers, kitchen appliances, Styrofoam, electronics, tools and more. The maximum is 50 pounds per person. Bay Area Recycling for Charities is an event partner.
Scholarship fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts 24 Hours at the Civic Center from May 15-16. Community members may walk, bike or run for 30 minutes starting at noon Saturday until noon Sunday. Entry is $20. Registrants are encouraged to collect donations for Norte’s youth scholarship fund. Email volunteer@elgruponorte.org to get involved.
Roadwork begins May 17
ELMIRA — Michigan Department of Transportation begins chip sealing May 17 along U.S. 131 and M-32. Work covers more than 10 miles of the highways and is expected to end July 9. Single-lane closures occur during the day.
Young learners program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts the outdoor Peepers Program at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 18 at Boardman River Nature Center. Kids ages 3-5 and their parent or guardian can hear stories, complete a craft and more. Cost is $5 per child. Register at natureiscalling.org. Questions: 231-941-0960, ext. 17.
Memorial bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club and TART Trails present the Ride of Silence at 6 p.m. May 19. Bikers ride 5 miles wearing a commemorative helmet cover to recognize cyclists who were killed or injured on public roads. Send photos to safety@cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org.
Composting program
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild offers the “Heaps and Wigglers: A Guide to Home Composting” at 7 p.m. May 19 via Zoom. Learn how to turn kitchen and yard waste into organic matter for garden soil as well as use worms to compost. Registration: plantitwild2day@gmail.com
Tails to Trails race
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails invites people to the Tails to Trails 5K walk or run from 10 a.m. to noon May 22 or 23 at the Vasa Pathway. The remote race is open through May 23. Entry is $20 per person, $40 per family. Donate $50 to receive a pet drawing from local artist Ted Pryde. Submit race photos to enter a prize contest. Contact: janna@traversetrails.org; 231-357-0380.
Kids marathon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club presents the Bayshore Kids Virtual Marathon from May 27-31. Kindergarten through fifth graders may run, walk or hike at least a 1.2-mile route over the holiday weekend. Entry is $10. Register through May 20 at RunSignup.com. Contact: tlarson@leelanau.gov.
Golf outing
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing starts at 12:30 p.m. June 21 at Shanty Creek Resort, Summit Course. Teams of four compete. Entry is $75 per person. Sponsors are $100 per hole. Registration: info@bellairechamber.org; 231-533-6023.
Refuge seeks public comments
SENEY — Harbor Island National Wildlife Refuge accepts public comments on proposed changes to its hunting and fishing programs. Updates could include opening to all species that can be hunted per state regulations and allowing bank fishing into Lake Huron.
Send opinions to Seney National Wildlife Refuge at 1674 Refuge Entrance Road in Seney, MI 49883, or HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov. Contact: 906-586-9851.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.