Wildflower walks
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Blooms and Birds: Wildflower Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays this spring.
Identify wildflowers and listen for birds along the trails. Donations are encouraged.
Gnome activity
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association hosts Junior Trail Gnome Day from 9:30-11 a.m. May 21 at the VASA Single Track off Supply Road.
The event is for families who participate with Norte's mountain bike team. Bring bikes, water and gloves. Help NMMBA maintain dirt trails.
RSVP by May 13 at elgruponorte.org.
Botany tour
LAKE LEELANU — Liana May leads a botany tour of Clay Cliffs Natural Area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13. Plan to walk about 1.5 miles with some hills.
Register at nmc.augusoft.net.
Bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — A Friday bike ride starts at 6 p.m. May 13 at Mclain Cycle & Fitness on Eighth Street. Ride along the TART Trail and Leelanau Trail to Farm Club and then back to the shop. Farm Club donates $1 from each pint to TART Trails.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Submissions are accepted until May 13 for the Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Artists may create one or two small prayer flags in any material.
This is part of "Flags," displayed from May 28 through Aug. 18. GlenArborArt.org
Run for Ukraine
TRAVERSE CITY — Westwoods Elementary PTO hosts a 5K and 1-mile run May 14 at the school. Register at 8 a.m. Donations support Ukraine.
Recycling event
ELK RAPIDS — Green ER and Bay Area Recycling for Charities host Super Recycling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 next to the police department on Bridge Street.
Accepted items include tools, typewriters, appliances, ladders, electronics and more. Tires, chemicals and cleaning products and oil paints are not allowed.\
Shredding services are available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Government Center.
Tombstone cleaning
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow chapter hosts a tombstone cleaning at 11 a.m. May 14 at Oakwood Cemetery.
Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Sturgeon tour
ONAWAY — Sturgeon For Tomorrow hosts a sturgeon viewing and hatchery tour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14. Meet at Lorenzo's Lounge and Restaurant and then carpool to the Upper Black River.
Registration: info@sturgeonfortomorrow.org.
Plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — A plant sale is open from noon to 4 p.m. May 14 at Farm Club. Browse vegetables, flowers and herbs for purchase. The sale also occurs May 21 and 28.
Mushroom hunting
BELLAIRE — The Spring Mushroom Hunt goes from 1-2:30 p.m. May 15 at Grass River Natural Area. Search for morel mushrooms and other fungi.
Admission is $10 per person at grassriver.org.
Coast Guard class
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers the Marine Knots, Boat Radio and Weather Class from 6-9 p.m. May 17.
Topics include boating accidents and marine knots and radio operation. Cost is $10. Register by May 15 at diannewalk48@gmail.com or 231-883-8040.
Water safety tips
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim reminds paddlers and boaters to be cautious during the spring in northern Michigan. Cold waters can pose a threat to people who are not properly protected.
Some tips for headed out on the water:
- Wear a fitted life jacket
- Dress for the water temperature
- Avoid boating alone; tell someone the location and expected return time
- Bring safety gear, signaling devices and whistles
- Avoid alcohol consumption
