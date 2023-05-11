Wildflower walks
BELLAIRE — The Blooms and Birds: Wildflower Walk starts at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in May at Grass River Natural Area.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Events continue weekly through September.
Plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Perennial and Plant Sale for Haiti goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
Hanging baskets, potted geraniums and more are available.
Sponsored by the Grand Traverse District United Methodist Church Volunteers in Mission Haiti Team. Proceeds go to Mizak, Haiti.
Butterfly monitor training
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Michigan Butterfly Network volunteer monitor training at 11 a.m. May 13.
Register for this free virtual session by May 12 through the Kalamazoo Nature Center: https://naturecenter.org/events/butterflymonitor/.
Spring clean-up
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte seeks volunteers for Clean-up Weekend from May 12-14 at Timber Ridge Resort.
Camping is free, with check in at 3 p.m. Friday. A potluck starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in the lodge. Register via https://bit.ly/3L9569V. Questions: 231-947-2770.
Daddy Daughter Dance
KINGSLEY — A Daddy Daughter Dance goes from 5-9 p.m. May 12 at Cobblestone Farm.
Yard games, light refreshments, photo booths and a DJ are included. Admission is $30 via Eventbrite.com.
Youth flights
TRAVERSE CITY — The Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 234 welcomes youth ages 8-17 for a free flight from 9 a.m. to noon May 13 at Cherry Capital Airport.
Register at youngeaglesday.org.
Recycling event
ELK RAPIDS — Green ER hosts its Super Recycling Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Elk Rapids Recycling Center.
Accepted items include newspaper, cell phones, building supplies, televisions, holiday lights, cameras and more.
Find a complete list at greenelkrapids.org.
Stream monitoring
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area invites new and experienced volunteers of all ages to the Spring Stream Monitoring from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13.
Collect habitat data along Cold Creek and return to Grass River Center to sort through samples. Registration: emily@grassriver.org.
Garage sale fundraiser
GRAYLING — Grayling native Wayne Koppa hosts a garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14 at Kirtland Community College’s Dr. Thomas Quinn Event Center.
Proceeds help fund Kirtland Foundation scholarships. Contact: wkoppa@hotmail.com.
Wildflower planting
MANISTEE — Michigan United Conservation Club’s “On the Ground” seeks volunteers for its native wildflower planting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 near Six-Mile Bridge in the Huron-Manistee National Forest.
MUCC hosts the project with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division and U.S. Forest Service Cadillac-Manistee Ranger District. USFS staff give an overview of the tools used in barrens restoration, and DNR staff explain the Good Neighbor Authority program.
“On the Ground,” a volunteer stewardship and habitat program, marks its 10th year and 200th project with this event. Sign up at mucc.org/on-the-ground.
Volunteer training
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore staff host a volunteer training at 1 p.m. May 13 at Empire Township Hall.
More details: friendsofsleepingbear.org/volunteer-info/.
Animal rehab
BEULAH — Sleeping Bear Wildlife Fund is a new nonprofit licensed for wildlife rehabilitation of small mammals, such as rabbits, squirrels, foxes and opossums.
If someone finds an injured or orphaned animal, they can send a photo and details to 231-590-8639. Learn more at sleepingbearwildlife.org.
