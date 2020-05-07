Walking challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the second annual Mark Wilson 100-Mile Walk Challenge. People of all ages and abilities are invited to walk 100 miles outside, about 3 miles per day, during May. Participants can track their progress through the free fitness application Strava.
Brush drop-off on Keystone Road
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County RecycleSmart program opens its Brush Drop-off Site at 2471 N. Keystone Road.
People may bring yard waste and materials including branches, grass clippings and leaves, untreated construction wood, pallets and stumps. Prices vary.
The site is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Contact: 231-941-5555.
Weekly walking program
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Fitness Foundation and Michigan Department of Transportation launch Walk and Wheel Wednesdays to encourage families to spend at least 20 minutes outside weekly. This can include walking, bicycling, hiking or other activities with individuals from the same household. Share photos on social media using #WalkandWheelMI and tag @MichiganFitness and @MichiganDOT.
MFF runs the initiative through Safe Routes to School, which collaborates with schools to improve provide students with safe bicycling and pedestrian education and activities.
Roadwork begins on May 11
BELLAIRE — The Village of Bellaire approved repaving projects to begin May 11. Work is done on Broad Street from M-88 to Maple Street and Hickory Lane from M-88 to Broad Street.
The Department of Public Works will check and repair any water or sewer infrastructure underneath these roads. Motorists should expect partial or full closures until paving is done.
Public input needed on Civic Center Park
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation asks county residents to provide ideas for the planning and design of Civic Center Park.
A survey is available at gtciviccentersiteplan.org. Input is due May 15.
Recreation sites to open
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to reopen outdoor recreation sites to the public this summer. Openings are staggered to allow staff to prepare the facilities. Social distancing measures are highly recommended.
Tentative opening dates:
- May 15 — Disbursed camping at approved state-managed lands
- June 3 — Bathrooms and hand-washing stations
- June 10 — State forest campgrounds and DNR-operated harbors
- June 22 — Campsites, overnight lodging and shelters
