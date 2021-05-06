Wildflower Walk series
BELLAIRE — The Blooms and Birds: Wildflower Walk goes from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through September at Grass River Natural Area. Stroll the trails with GRNA Docents Julie Hurd and Phil Jarvi. Identify plants and listen for birds. Registration is not needed.
Plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — A plant sale goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Hanging baskets, geraniums, native shrubs, rescued wildflowers and perennials are available. Proceeds support an ongoing partnership with Haitian farmers. Grand Traverse District United Methodist Haiti Mission Team sponsors this event.
Morel festival
MESICK — The annual Mesick Mushroom Festival is set from May 7-9. Activities include the flea market, Masonic Lodge pasty sale, parade, sporting events, craft show and more. The Glow Run begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Northern Exposure Campground. Entry is $35 for adults and $15 for students until May 7. More information: rhonda.workman@hotmail.com.
Birding By Ear
BELLAIRE — Birding By Ear goes from 8-10 a.m. May 8 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn to identify birds by their songs while walking the trails. Admission is $5 per person.
Alpaca farm tours
THOMPSONVILLE — Meet and feed alpacas at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday or Sunday at Cotton Creek Farms. Tours are limited to 20 people. Tickets are $5 each. Advanced register required. cottoncreekfarms.com
Nighttime tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons resumes its Twilight Tours Friday and Saturday evenings in May. Visit the former Men’s Ward Cottage and underground steam tunnels, and learn about the Traverse City State Hospital. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Registration: 231-938-6150. thevillagetc.com/tour.
Trail work
BEULAH — Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail recently announced that work to resurface the trail along Crystal Lake begins this month. The project should conclude by Memorial Day weekend.
The group received a $150,000 DNR Recreational Passport grant in January 2020 and they collected $50,000 in matching funds.
Summer art camp
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids hosts summer arts camps from July 13-16 at the Walk of Art Sculpture Park. The morning session is for ages 5-8, and the afternoon is for ages 8-12. The theme is “Putting A Face on Trees” for the younger kids and “Totem for the North Woods” for older youth. Register at artrapids.org. Contact: nmcray@mac.com.
Oak wilt awareness
LANSING — Michigan Oat Wilt Coalition and ReLeaf Michigan recognize Oak Wilt Awareness Month in May. Property owners are asked to avoid pruning their oak trees until after July 15 and to not move oak firewood.
These actions can help prevent the spread of this infection.
People can paint affected areas with a pruning sealer or latex paint.
Scenic route recognized
HALE — Big 7 Travel recently released its “50 Most Scenic Drives in the U.S.”
River Road National Scenic Byway was named the best trip in Michigan. It is recognized for offering outdoor activities and views.
The 22-mile route goes west from Lake Huron into the Huron National Forest.
Photo contest
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership recently opened its next photo contest.
People can submit their favorite photos of Great Lakes freighters, tugboats and barges in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System.
The contest ends when the seaway closes for the 2021 season, usually in December.
Winners are announced in May 2022. greatlakesseaway.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.