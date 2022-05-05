Sale for Haiti
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Perennial and Plant Sale for Haiti goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Native shrubs, potted geraniums, hanging baskets and more are available.
Event sponsor: Grand Traverse District United Methodist Church- Volunteers in Mission Haiti Team. Proceeds support ongoing work in Mizak, Haiti.
Art walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Art Walk goes from 4-7 p.m. May 6. My Secret Stash, Cherry Republic, Crooked Tree Arts Center and other businesses host artists and musicians.
Community theater
GRAYLING — A production of “Steel Magnolias” begins at 7 p.m. May 6-7 and 4:30 p.m. May 8 at AuSable Artisan Village.
Seats are $20 at ticketstripe.com/magnoliasAAV2. Box office: 989-745-6096.
Planting event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District invites volunteers to Hickory Meadows from 9 a.m. to noon May 7. Meet at the Randolph Street trailhead.
Plant native seedlings, improve the trail and remove garlic mustard. Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network partners with the GTCD for this event.
Email trails@gtcd.org to sign up.
Safety courses
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office offers an ORV safety course May 7 and a boater safety class May 14 in the Cheboygan County Commissioners Room.
Both classes are for ages 12 and older and go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a lunch.
Create a Michigan DNR account and sign up at michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com. Questions: 231-627-8888.
Run for the Roses 5K
GRAYLING — The National Guard Association of Michigan’s Run for the Roses 5K begins at 10 a.m. May 7 at Camp Grayling.
Entry is $50 for adults, $30 for ages 16 and younger. Proceeds support veterans with PTSD through the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Program.
Sign up at ngam.org/grayling-5k.
Wildflower hike
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours leads a guided wildflower hike from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. May 7. Walks also occur May 14, 21 and 28.
Bring a camera, water and binoculars. Admission is $15 each at MyNorthTickets.com. Call 248-931-9440 for the location and more details.
Navigation course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers the Marine Navigation/GPS Charting class from 5-9 p.m. May 10. Learn to interpret a nautical chart, GPS skills and coastal piloting techniques.
Cost is $15 and includes plotting tools. Register by May 8: diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Cycling club awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club recently announced it will provide $23,568 in grants for seven local programs for the 2022 cycling season. Funds were collected during the club’s summer and fall bike tours.
Grants go to these projects:
- A bike repair station in Suttons Bay, one at Peninsula Township Library and a third at NMC’s main campus ($1,600 for each location)
- A bike rack next to Cedar Market ($768 to the Village of Cedar)
- Free community bike repair facility ($3,000 for Recycle-A-Bicycle)
- Upgrades to the VASA single-track bike path off Supply Road ($5,000 to the Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association)
- Improvements to the Leelanau Trail ($10,000 to TART Trails)
Environmental awards
DETROIT — DTE Energy Foundation provided $1.48 million in grants to seven Michigan organizations for their environmental programs.
Recipients include:
- Conservation Resource Alliance’s River Care program, in which northern Michigan landowners, developers, tribal communities and government agencies work to maintain clean water and watersheds.
- Michigan Department of Natural Resources DTE Foundation Tree Planting Program
- ReLeaf Michigan tree planting around the state
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.