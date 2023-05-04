Bull clinic
HARRISON — Farmers can bring their bulls to the 2023 Michigan Bull Breeding Soundness Exam Clinic at 1 p.m. May 5 at Stamper Farm.
Tests are $80 per bull. Call 989-802-3384 or email thurlowk@msu.edu to sign up.
‘Wordless Expressions’ display
FRANKFORT — The “Wordless Expressions” exhibition is shown May 5 through June 9 at Oliver Art Center. The paintings, sculpture and drawings were created by Rebecca Casement, Cherie Correll and Susan Thompson.
The opening reception is from 5-7 p.m. May 5.
Artist reception
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts hosts an artist reception from 5-8 p.m. May 5.
These exhibitions open that day: “Art Snake Road Show,” “Eyes on Me” and “Feinberg & Kivela: Passion, Purpose and Paint.” View works through May.
Garden party
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery hosts the Spring Garden Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 in Kewadin. Contact: 231-599-2824.
Rose sale
BELLAIRE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention offers the Mother’s Day Rose Bush Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at Family Fare in Bellaire and the Village Market in Elk Rapids. Questions: 248-231-8820.
Wine walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Girl Wine Walk begins at 11 a.m. May 7 at Timber Ridge.
Take a 1-mile walk with wine tastings along the trail. Food and music are available. Some of the proceeds go to the Smith Family Breast Health Center.
Tickets are $55 each or $50 for two at Eventbrite.com.
Bridge cleaning
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to remove road sand and salt from several bascule bridges.
Deck cleaning occurs on the U.S. 31 bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee (May 8-9), the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Pine River Channel in Charlevoix (May 10) and the U.S. 23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan (May 11-12). On work days, each bridge includes single-lane closures with one lane open in each direction.
Loop the Lake race
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club launches its inaugural Loop the Lake on June 10 around Boardman Lake.
Entry is $35 for track club members, $40 for others until May 10. Youth members pay $20 and others pay $25. Proceeds go to TART Trails. Register at RunSignup.com.
Garden club welcomes members
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City encourages new members to join its meetings on the fourth Tuesday of each month from March through November.
This year, the group marks its 100th anniversary. Learn more at thefriendlygardenclub.org.
Trail fundraiser
EAST JORDAN — The Little Traverse Conservancy seeks donations for construction of the Don and Eileen Klein Nature Trail.
Hank and Liesel Meijer plan to offer a $30,000 challenge grant for the new trail. If funds are obtained, construction could start in late summer or early fall.
The trail will go from Sportsman’s Park to the Friends of the Jordan River Watershed building and then follow the river to the northern trailhead of the Rogers Family Homestead Nature Preserve at Echo Street. A boardwalk is included in this project.
To learn more, go to landtrust.org/ejtrail or contact emily@landtrust.org.
