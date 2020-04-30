Kids program canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District removed its Acorn Adventurers program from the April and May schedule at Boardman River Nature Center. Questions: slargent@gtcd.org.
Gardening advice sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers answer lawn and garden questions through the Zoom application from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Topics include vegetable gardening, diagnosing problems and identifying plants. More information: 231-256-9888, ext. 323 or waltonn2@msu.edu.
Tulip Time Run moves virtual
HOLLAND — Tulip Time Festival organizers announced the Tulip Time Run goes to a virtual format. Participants can run or walk a 5K or 10K inside or outside from May 1-10. A dollar from each entry fee is donated to Kids Food Basket. Questions: victoria@tuliptime.com.
Opening delayed
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse Butterfly House and Bug Zoo postponed its season opening, tentatively moving it from May 1 to June 1 at 8840 M-72 East. Admission is $9 for adults, $6 for kids. Contact: 231-944-0774.
Spring cleaning called off
TRAVERSE CITY — The May 2 spring clean-up event at Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center is canceled. Questions: cwagner@greilick.org or 231-946-4263.
Tree donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte plans to donate 300 trees to community members in the Grand Traverse area. Families can receive 12 to 18-inch seedlings like sugar maple, black elderberry, Jack pine and balsam fir. A no-contact pickup takes place May 3 at the Clubhouse at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Request free species and make an appointment at elgruponorte.org.
Hero Parade set
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan hosts the Hometown Hero Parade starting at 6:45 a.m. May 3 at the top of Sherman Hill off Highway 37. Cheer for Tony Anderson as he completes his 51st marathon. People are asked to stay in their cars but may bring noisemakers and signs. Anderson is expected to finish his race between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 900 E. Front St. Live coverage is available on the Marathon4Kids Facebook page.
Virtual 4-H Club
CADILLAC — Northern Michigan 4-H program coordinators partnered to provide the program “Home Alone – Safely” from May 4-7. Youth ages 5-17 can learn ways to stay active, budget their time, combat boredom, safety tips and caring for younger siblings. The virtual event runs from 10-11:15 a.m. Registration is free and open on the MSU Extension website. Contact: saxtonka@msu.edu.
Nonprofit earns grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Conservation Resource Alliance, a Traverse City-based nonprofit, recently obtained a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. CRA received funding for Wild Roots, a tree planting program that aims to reduce runoff and improve wildlife habitats in northern Michigan.
DNR allows burning
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources issues burn permits based on local fire risks and weather conditions. People may openly burn yard debris and brush if they practice social distancing. The required form is available at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.
