Roadside parks opening
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to open roadside parks April 30.
Drinking water may not be turned on until late May, after annual testing and treatment. MDOT maintains 85 sites in the Upper and Lower Peninsula.
Parks usually remain open through October. Maps: michigan.gov/mdot.
Teacher program
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association offers the free Great Lakes Watershed Field Course for teachers from Aug. 15-18.
Topics include environmental issues and place-based lessons.
Educators receive a scholarship to bring students on a Schoolship and grant to start their student stewardship project.
Space is limited.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 30.
Contact: jlisuk@schoolship.org; 231-271-3077.
Bike race limits participants
TRAVERSE CITY — Mud, Sweat and Beers plans to start at 9 a.m. May 1 at Mt. Holiday. The 22-mile loop is open to 300 pro, expert and sport riders to follow state regulations during the pandemic.
Entry is $70 per person. Water stations are not available along the course. Register at RunSignup.com.
Stream monitoring
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a stream monitoring training from 9-11:30 a.m. May 1. Prospective volunteers can learn to collect data from area waterways. Masks are required inside the center. Registration: Emily@grassriver.org.
Wildflower walks
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers the Guided Wildflower Hike from 1-2:30 p.m. May 1 and 8. Dress for the weather and bring a camera, if desired. Space is limited. Social distancing is observed. Tickets are $15. More information: 248-931-9440.
Gardener association meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. May 4. Garden Goods Manager Robin Smillie presents “A Resilient Garden” about plants that can withstand insects, diseases and other challenges. Cost is $5 for the public, free for MGANM members. Register at MGANM.org by May 1.
Derby Day Shootout
ACME — Derby Day Shootout is set for May 1 at the Wolverine course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Two-person teams compete in six holes of best ball, scramble and alternate shot. Entry is $120 per team and includes a cart and prizes. Register at grandtraverseresort.com/golfevents.
Annual yard sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts its annual Previously Loved Bicycle Neighborhood Yard Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2 at the Wheelhouse at the Civic Center. Items include bicycles, bike racks, trailers and other related equipment. Proceeds support Norte Kids Bike Library. The rain date is May 9.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance seeks watercraft donations for its annual Boat Auction, scheduled June 5. More information: 231-946-2647; auction@maritimeheritagealliance.org.
M22 race postponed
GLEN ARBOR — The M22 Challenge, originally scheduled June 12, was pushed to Sept. 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can prepare for the fall event, or transfer their registration to 2022 or to another athlete.
The run, bike and paddle triathlon takes participants within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and around Glen Lake. m22challenge.com
