Volunteer planting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts the Arbor Day volunteer work bee at 9:30 a.m. April 29 at the Natural Education Reserve.
Help plant native trees and shrub seedlings. Email trails@gtcd.org to sign up.
Volunteer drive
ALDEN — Region 7 Healthcare Coalition hosts a volunteer drive from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Helena Township Community Center.
Individuals can learn how to join the Michigan Volunteer Registry and get information on a local county Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). They can also observe a volunteer reception center exercise, operated by Antrim and Benzie/Manistee County Emergency Management.
Bike race sign up
THOMPSONVILLE — The Cherry Roubaix Gran Fondo bike race is June 4 at Crystal Mountain. Cyclists may complete a 30-, 45- or 62-mile route.
Entry is $45 until April 29. Price includes lunch, cherry pie, live music and local craft beer. Proceeds support Benzie Sunrise Rotary. bikebenzie.org.
Paintings and poems
GLEN ARBOR — The "On the Precipice" exhibition is displayed April 29 through Aug. 11 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The show features paintings by Linda Alice Dewey and poems by Anne-Marie Oomen — both Leelanau County residents.
Call for teachers
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association offers the Great Lakes Watershed Field Course from Aug. 15-18. Learn about local environmental issues and how to investigate solutions and implement a plan.
Educators may apply until 5 p.m. April 29 at schoolship.org/glwfc.
Summer intern opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails seeks a summer intern to work from May through August. Roles include developing marketing materials, conducting trail surveys, working on related projects and more.
Submit a cover letter and resume to kate@traversetrails.org by 5 p.m. April 29.
Kids day
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day from 9-11 a.m. April 30. The morning features demonstrations, crafts and more.
Volunteer training
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts Ambassador Training from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 30 at West Shore Bank.
Breakfast is provided while attendees learn about the volunteer program. Opportunities include Roaming Ambassador (regular trail users), Outreach and Event Ambassador and Stationary Ambassador (trail maintenance).
Register at traversetrails.org or call 231-941-4300.
Bike rodeo
SCOTTVILLE — Shoreline FORCE presents a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at West Shore Community College's Tech Center.
Families are invited to bring their bikes and riding equipment. The event includes safety information, bike and wheel checks and a skills course.
Sign up for free at westshore.asapconnected.com.
Sleeping Bear races
EMPIRE — The Sleeping Bear Marathon is Oct. 1 at Empire Beach.
The full marathon costs $80, the half is $75 and the 5K is $30 until April 30 at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Empire/SleepingBear.
DNR awards village
ELK RAPIDS — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources awards the 2022 Pure Michigan Trail Town designation to the Village of Elk Rapids.
The town is recognized for providing trails and outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. Volunteers with the Elk Rapids Trail Alliance submitted the application in September 2021.
Beach cleanup donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Jack Johnson's All At Once foundation recently donated to the Northern Michigan Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation's Earth Day Beach Clean-Up and plans to match contributions up to $2,500.
The organization aims to reduce plastic waste in the Great Lakes. Donations are accepted at northernmichigan.surfrider.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.