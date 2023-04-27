Environmental event
BOYNE CITY — The City of Boyne City, Boyne Valley Garden Club and Friends of the Boyne River give away trees from 10 a.m. to noon April 28 at Veteran's Park.
Boyne City Discovery Trail Arboretum is dedicated to the city at this Arbor Day event.
Boating safety course
INTERLOCHEN — The Michigan DNR presents a boating safety class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at Interlochen Public Library.
Topics include navigation, fueling techniques, the environment and more. Lunch is provided. All ages can sign up at interlochenpubliclibrary.org.
Vineyard 5K
CEDAR — The 5K Wine Run begins at 9 a.m. July 23 at French Valley Vineyard.
Entry is $20 until April 29 at RunSignup.com.
Meet the alpacas
THOMPSONVILLE — Meet the alpacas at Open Farm Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29-30 at Cotton Creek Farms.
Learn about fiber processing and more. Lunch is available to purchase from Howard's Great Lakes Grill. Bring a nonperishable food item or monetary donation for Buckley Food Pantry.
Wildflower hikes
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours resumes its Guided Wildflower Hike at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 29 and 30.
Other dates: May 6, 7 and 13. Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Call 248-931-9440 for the location and more details.
Bird walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club member Kirk Waterstripe leads the Sunday Morning Bird Walk at 7:30 a.m. April 30 at Traverse Area District Library.
Meet behind the library near the Grand Traverse Area Children's Garden. tadl.org/birdwalk
Autism awareness walk
BOYNE CITY — North Country Community Mental Health sponsors the annual Autism Acceptance Walk at 10 a.m. April 30 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Admission is $10 via Eventbrite.com or at 9 a.m. on event day. Contact: cdillon@norcocmh.org.
Highway cleanup
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids invites volunteers to join a highway cleanup at 10 a.m. April 30. Meet at the Rotary Pavilion for a safety meeting and picker tools.
Golf classic
MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort's annual Charity Golf Classic is July 7.
Community service nonprofits in and around Manistee may apply to receive part of this year's event proceeds. Applications are due April 30. Contact chade@lrcr.com or 231-398-3821 for a form.
Paddle safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — TC Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a paddle safety class from 6-9 p.m. May 4 at the Coast Guard Air Station.
Topics include life jackets, types of kayaks, equipment, weather conditions and more. Cost is $15. Register by May 1 by emailing diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Volunteer in Parks program
EMPIRE — The National Park Service manages the Volunteer in Parks program throughout the country.
Volunteers assist with trail maintenance, mowing and other projects on North Manitou Island from May through October.
To apply, contact VIP4N.Manitou@gmail.com.
Oak tree pruning
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan DNR reminds landowners to avoid pruning oak trees until after July 15.
Completing these actions during the winter can help decrease the spread of oak wilt, a non-native fungus that harms these trees. Trees are at risk of infection during the spring.
Michigan State University’s Diagnostic Clinic can verify oak wilt infection. Contact: 517-355-4536.
Tick protection tips
BENZONIA — Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department aims to educate residents on preventing tick bites. Encounters increase the chance of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease, babesiosis and anaplasmosis.
Precautions include using repellent with at least 20% DEET, wearing clothes treated with permethrin, drying clothes on high heat for an hour, showering upon returning indoors and inspecting pets and humans for ticks.
Call 231-882-2103 with questions about ticks and related vectors in Benzie and Leelanau counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.