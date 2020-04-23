Forests discussion at TADL canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The April 23 Michigan forests discussion at Traverse Area District Library is scrapped. All branches of the library are closed and events taken off the calendar until further notice.
Off-road races
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Trail Running Festival moved to a virtual format. Racers complete their distance on trails, roads or treadmills by the previously scheduled event dates, April 24-25. Report times at Enduranceevolution.com. Winners should receive medals in the mail.
Work bee called off
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails canceled its annual Spring Work Bee, originally set from 10 a.m. to noon April 25. The recreation organization office is closed until further notice. Questions: info@traversetrails.org.
Audubon Club event canceled
FRANKFORT — Benzie Audubon Club scrapped its April 25 event at Upper Herring Lake Preserve because of coronavirus concerns.
Lids for Kids cut
TRAVERSE CITY — Lids for Kids will no longer take place April 25 at Traverse Heights Elementary School. The annual event was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Upper Peninsula event set online
HOUGHTON — Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition hosts the “Celebrate the U.P.!” from 6-8 p.m. April 25 through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. This year’s keynote speaker is Monica Lewis-Patrick, president and CEO of We the People of Detroit. Other topics include climate, mining, conservation and more. Email upec@upenvironment.org for the Zoom link.
Race fundraiser off
TRAVERSE CITY — The 22 2 NONE fundraiser at Moomers is canceled, as the ice cream shop is closed through April 30. The veteran-focused organization still plans to host its Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 15 in Copemish.
Climate conference
LAKE LEELANAU — League of Women Voters of Leelanau County and Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology host “Climate Change Solutions in the Soil” from 7-8 p.m. April 29 via Zoom.
The virtual conference covers how proper farming and gardening practices can affect climate change. Panelists: Paul May from May Farm, Nate Walton from MSU Extension and Kama Ross from Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse Conservation districts. Call 231-714-9730 or go online to register.
Nonprofit receives EPA grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay recently earned a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
Funds go toward installing an underground infiltration trench and retrofitting street-side bump outs into rain gardens in Elk Rapids.
Program Director Sarah U’Ren said in a release that they hope this project reduces the amount of storm water and its pollution runoff in the village.
Recycling drop-off
TRAVERSE CITY — Green ER canceled its 2020 Super Recycling Day, originally scheduled for May 16. People may bring their collected items to Bay Area Recycling for Charities at 466 U.S. 31 South. The event is rescheduled for May 2021. Contact: 231-633-2272.
