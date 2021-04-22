Conservancy seeks volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy calls for volunteers for a variety of flexible roles. COVID-19 protocols are followed. More details: gtrlc.org/volunteer.
Photography lecture
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts Virtual Coffee @ 10 April 23. Northern Michigan photographer Raymond Gaynor speaks about his works and project at the Offield Family Viewlands.
His exhibition exhibition “A Land’s Conservancy: Reclaiming Nature” is displayed at the center until June 1.
Spring Work Bee
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails seeks volunteers for the annual Spring Work Bee from 10 a.m. to noon April 24. Participants may bring light tools. Social distancing and face masks are required. Questions: 231-941-4300; kate@traversetrails.org.
Wildflower planting
BELLAIRE — Families are invited to plant Michigan wildflower seeds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at Grass River Natural Area. Walking trails are open from dawn till dusk daily. Face masks are required inside the Grass River Center.
Earth Day activities
ELK RAPIDS — Green Elk Rapids invited community members to celebrate Earth Day, April 22, with activities and exhibitions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24. Visit stations on River Street, Elk Rapids District Library and Harbor Marina.
At-home projects can include sharing Earth-friendly recipes, displaying an environmental cartoon and creating a “Trashformation” from recycled items. greenelkrapids.org
Shoreline cleanups
TRAVERSE CITY — The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay hosts cleanups May 1 along the Grand Traverse Bay shoreline. Volunteers must wear face masks and distance from others at 10 a.m. at Volleyball Beach, 10 a.m. at Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park Beach and 2 p.m. at Old Mission Lighthouse Park. Self-guided cleanups are available April 24-30. Trash collection kits are provided. Register at gtbay.org/events/great-lakes-cleanup.
Mini Masterpieces
GLEN ARBOR — Mini Masterpieces returns to Glen Arbor Arts Center from April 26 through May 26. Kids in Leelanau County painted and drew camping scenes and outdoor summertime activities. Their artworks hangs on trees outside the center and in late May, travels to Indigo Bluffs RV Park & Resort in Empire. An art auction is also planned. Questions: 231-334-6112.
Wildflower Walk
BELLAIRE — Blooms and Birds: Wildflower Walk goes from 10 a.m. to noon April 27 at Grass River Natural Area. Stroll the trails with GRNA docents Julie Hurd and Phil Jarvi every Tuesday. Registration is not necessary.
Tree planting
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte and Conservation Resource Alliance aim to bring 1,000 new trees to northern Michigan. Community members can view available species at elgruponorte.org/plant-nomi. Pick up free seedlings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at the Clubhouse. Share photos to jessie@elgruponorte.org.
Camp staff needed
ELK RAPIDS — Staff members are needed for Right Tree summer camp, set from June 1 to Aug. 20. Housing and a salary are provided. Apply at righttree.org. Contact: 231-668-8220; right.tree19@gmail.com.
Local updates guidebook
TRAVERSE CITY — Author and cyclist Robert Downes published a new version of his “Biking Northern Michigan: The Best and Safest Routes in the Lower Peninsula.” The guidebook includes color photos, maps and 40 bike paths for all ages and abilities. The text is available at area bookstores and Amazon.com.
Sturgeon guarding program
CHEBOYGAN — Sturgeon for Tomorrow Black Lake Chapter recruits volunteers to join the guarding program this spring. Volunteers are needed along the Upper Black River during spawning season through early June. Guards help protect the fish from illegal harvest and record numbers they see. Registration: guarding@sturgeonfortomorrow.org; 989-763-7568.
