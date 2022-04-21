Call for donations
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association seeks boats, paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and other vessels. Contact fsitkins@schoolship.org to donate.
Earth Day event
BELLAIRE — The Big Nature Sit on Earth Day begins at 6 a.m. April 22 at Grass River Natural Area.
Attendees will sit on the boardwalk, observing the sights and sounds of the early morning. Bring a camp chair, flashlight or headlamp, binoculars, snacks and appropriate clothes.
Register for $10 at grassriver.org. Proceeds support the GRNA Earth Day of Giving Campaign.
Tree planting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District leads the Earth Day Tree Planting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area. Meet at the Brown Bridge Canoe Landing Parking Area.
Volunteers of all ages will plant native tree and shrub seedlings along the Boardman River. Bring a shovel and wear gloves.
Cleanup slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay coordinates the annual Great Lakes CleanUP from April 22 through May 6. Trash collection kits are provided for contactless shoreline cleanups.
Public beach cleanups:
- April 22 at 2:30 p.m. at the Eyaawing Museum and Cultural Center in Peshawbestown
- April 30 at 1 p.m. at the mouth of Mitchell Creek in Traverse City
- April 30 at 2 p.m. at Volleyball Beach in Traverse City
- May 3 at 2 p.m. at Inland Seas Education Association in Suttons Bay
Sign up at gtbay.org/events/great-lakes-cleanup.
Workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District and MSU Extension offer the “Eyes on the Forest: Sentinel Tree Network” program at 3 p.m. April 22 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Learn how to identify signs of invasive pests and monitor and report tree conditions. Afterward, hike along the Grand Traverse Natural Education Reserve. Register for free at gtcd.org.
Free concert
TRAVERSE CITY — A free outdoor Earth Day concert and celebration goes from noon to 8 p.m. April 22 at the NMC Innovation Center. Performers include Stonefolk, Jimmy Olson, David Chown and more.
Receive information from FLOW, Title Track, NMC Water Studies and others. E-waste recycling bins are available.
Film showing
GLEN ARBOR — The Homestead hosts a free premiere showing of “Water, Sand and Sky” April 22 at Mountain Flower Lodge.
The kid-friendly screening begins at 6 p.m. with a sunset hike afterward. The main screening is at 9 p.m. A concessions stand and cash bar are also available.
Make reservations at mynorthtickets.com. More info: 231-334-5000.
Treaty funded
ANN ARBOR — The Canadian government recently included full funding in its budget to implement the 1954 Convention on Great Lakes Fisheries treaty between Canada and the U.S. The two nations fund the Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s work, which includes a sea lamprey control program and coordinating fishery management policies with the states, tribes and the Province of Ontario.
ISEA grants
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association recently received two grants for training and programs.
A $10,000 award from the Hagerty Corporate Giving program funds a “Ship to Shore” partnership between ISEA and Cranbrook Institute of Science. CIS provides training, so ISEA can bring the Freshwater Forum program to Grand Traverse area schools.
A $75,522 award from NOAA- Bay Watershed Education and Training allows a group of teachers to participate in ISEA’s Great Lakes Watershed Field Course during the 2022-23 school year.
