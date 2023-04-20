Volunteer planting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts Earth Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21-22 at the Natural Education Reserve.
Meet at Jack’s Landing and then plant native seedlings. Register via natureiscalling.org/events.
Tractor safety program
SUTTONS BAY — MSU Extension/ Leelanau 4-H hosts the 4-H Tractor Safety Program from 3-5 p.m. April 30, May 7 and 21 at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center.
Ages 14 and 15 may attend for $60 each. Register by April 21 at events.anr.msu.edu/TractorSafety2023/. More details: collierr@msu.edu; 231-256-9888.
Call for abstracts
GAYLORD — Abstracts are needed for the 2023 Michigan Sustainability Conference in October at Treetops Resort. Topics include communications, food waste, climate, public health and local government. Submit by April 21 via https://egle.idloom.events/2023-MISCON/pages/Abstracts. Questions: DodgeD1@Michigan.gov.
Annual cleanup
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its Spring Work Bee from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 along the trail network. Sign up and learn more at https://bit.ly/3YPSk56.
Earth Day event
CHEBOYGAN — An Earth Day event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Cheboygan Area Public Library. Free activities include nature crafts, a recycling magic show and more. People can also drop off recyclable electronics at the MI eWaste trailer outside the library. A fee may be collected.
Film screening
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids High School Eco Club and Green Elk Rapids present the film “The Biggest Little Farm” at 10 a.m. April 22 in the high school auditorium.
Terrarium workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Derek Woodruff of Underground Floral leads the Cloche Terrarium Workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 at Farm Club. Admission is $65 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-252-3079.
Earth Day event
TRAVERSE CITY — Celebrate Earth Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
Each Grand Traverse County household may drop off one box of paper to be shredded for free.
Open ship
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lake Maritime Academy hosts an open ship from 1-4 p.m. April 22 on the State of Michigan. Tour the training ship, talk with current cadets and learn about the maritime academy. Start at the pier security gate entrance on the north side of the NMC Great Lakes Campus.
Bird walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club leads a bird walk from 7:30-9:30 a.m. April 23 at the Grand Traverse Commons. Meet at the parking area off Silver Drive.
Volunteer on Black River
CHEBOYGAN — The Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow seeks volunteers through early June in Cheboygan County.
The chapter works with the Michigan DNR and area tribes to watch the mature lake sturgeon so they are not illegally harvested during the six-week spawning season along the Black River. Volunteers also record the number of active fish in their area. To volunteer, contact 989-763-7568 or visit sturgeonfortomorrow.org.
Spring bear tips
LANSING — The Michigan DNR offers advice for dealing with bears this spring. Bears usually leave their dens to look for food in late March through early May.
Residents should remove bird feeders in spring, summer and fall; bring pet foods inside; clean grills and patio furniture; secure trash cans and keep them inside overnight and protect beehives with electric fences. Learn more at Michigan.gov/bear.
