Recreation programs canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Backpacking 101 is not happening at Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center. The facility is closed to the public and all April programs are called off. Contact: 231-946-4263.
Virtual 5K race
TRAVERSE CITY — Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center hosts the Run for the Trees Happy Little 5K Meet Up Group Run from April 17-26. Runners, walkers and hikers are encouraged to complete their favorite 3-mile route anywhere outdoors. Entry is $34 per person. Proceeds support tree-planting efforts at Michigan state parks. Questions: CossM@michigan.gov
Big Little Hero Race canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The April 18 Big Little Hero Race is canceled in order to limit gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. More details: 231-881-6399.
Bike program scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte canceled the April 18 Spring Fling: A Grand Traverse Kids’ Bike Library Open House at the Wheelhouse. Preschool and elementary students can still test ride gently used bicycles and take one home. Questions: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Bird program
ARCADIA — Benzie Audubon Club canceled its annual spring bird-watching, set for April 18 at Arcadia Marsh.
Training postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails plans to reschedule the Ambassador Training session, which was set April 18 at Traverse Area District Library. More details: 231-941-4300; kate@traversetrails.org.
Earth Day event
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a virtual celebration for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. People are invited to view the short film “Feel of Vision” on the REI YouTube channel anytime and then join a Zoom discussion with Lonnie Bedwell, the film’s subject, at 7 p.m. April 22. Register online or email info@grassriver.org to learn more.
Bicycle challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the Northern Michigan Food by Bicycle Challenge through April 30. Riders can travel to a local grocery store or takeout place, check in on social media pages and tag Norte to win prizes. Participants can enter as many times as they want. Questions: hello@elgruponorte.org
Recreation sites close
CADILLAC — The Hiawatha, Huron-Manistee and Ottawa National Forests recently decided to shut down recreation facilities and restrooms and suspend trash pickup. Overnight use and campfires are not allowed. Forest visitors are encouraged to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines. More information: 231-775-2421; SM.FS.HMNF@usda.gov.
Reduced-stay fees waived
LANSING — The Department of Natural Resources waived reduced-stay fees for arrival dates through Oct. 31. These fees are assessed when customers cancel or change their camping reservation at Michigan state parks or recreation areas and state forest campgrounds. Reservation and cancellation fees are still applied. Questions: DNR-Reservations@Michigan.gov.
