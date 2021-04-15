Golf classic
THOMPSONVILLE — The Crystal Golf Classic begins at noon April 17 at Crystal Mountain. The four-person scramble includes 18 holes with a cart, two drink tickets and food. Entry is $65 per person. Reservations are due at 5 p.m. April 15. More details: 888-968-7686, ext. 4000.
Star viewing
TRAVERSE CITY — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Grand Traverse Astronomical Society present a virtual Star Party at 9 p.m. April 16. The Zoom event shows several planets and distant stars from Rogers Observatory. Astronomers can take questions. Find the event link at gtastro.org.
Birding class
CADILLAC — Birding for Beginners goes from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 in a virtual format. Learn how to clean bird feeders, identify birds, choose a field guide and more. Cost is $10. Class is part of the Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy. Registration: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. Contact: 231-798-3573.
Family bicycle ride
TRAVERSE CITY — A family-friendly bicycle ride begins at noon April 18. Meet at the Norte Wheelhouse and ride the TART Trail to Cuppa Joe Eastside off Four Mile Road. Finish at the recently-opened Stone Hound Brewery off Bunker Hill Road. The coffee shop and brewery donate 10 percent of sales to Norte.
Spring exhibition
PETOSKEY — The exhibition “A Land’s Conservancy: Reclaiming Nature” opens April 19 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. View area photographer Raymond Gaynor’s scenes from Little Traverse Conservancy’s Offield Family Viewlands. Photos are displayed until June 1. The gallery follows COVID-19 safety requirements.
Young learners program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District provides the outdoor Peepers Program at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 18 at Boardman River Nature Center. Kids ages 3-5 and their parent/guardian may listen to stories, complete a craft and more. Cost is $5 per child. Register at natureiscalling.org. Questions: rstraughen@gtcd.org; 231-941-0960, ext. 17.
Invasive species webinar
LANSING — Michigan Invasive Species Program offers the NotMiSpecies webinar “Not in MI Waters” at 9 a.m. April 20. Learn how technicians and biologists control European frog-bit, parrot feather and other invasive newcomers. Questions: 517-284-5814.
Sailing courses
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers sailing courses from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays from April 20 to June 22. Instruction is primarily virtual, but participants may also attend in-person sessions. Cost is $179. Email dterrell432@gmail.com to arrange book pickup. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Trout festival
KALKASKA — The National Trout Festival is scheduled from April 21-25. Activities include kids’ fishing, car show, live music, pizza eating contest, parade, flea market and more. Attendees are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Information: 231-465-1395.
Engineering group recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — American Council of Engineering Companies of Traverse City earned a National Recognition Award during the ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards. The local group was highlighted for its role in the Boardman River Dams Ecosystem Restoration Project.
Work included removing the Sabin, Boardman and Brown Bridge Dams, reconnecting 160 miles of free-flowing cold-water stream. Other improvements included restoring more than three river miles of native cold-water fisheries habitat, more than 250 acres of wetlands and nearly 60 acres of upland habitat.
