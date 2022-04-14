Annual Spring Campus Cleanup
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association seeks volunteers for its annual Spring Campus Cleanup from 1-4 p.m. April 15.
Work includes gardening, installing seasonal docks, hanging wall art and more. RSVP: https://bit.ly/3KrHb3G.
Drumming basics
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Self hosts “Sacred Drumming Basics” at 5:30 p.m. April 15. The workshop explores using the drum as a spiritual tool and includes meditation.
Admission is $30 at schedulicity.com/scheduling/HSBG3S/classes.
Dennos Concert series finale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents Loudon Wainwright III at 8 p.m. April 15 in Milliken Auditorium. This event concludes the Dennos Concert Series.
Attendees should wear face masks. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 at dennosmuseum.org.
Spring Bird Walk
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Spring Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. April 16.
Learn to identify birds by sight and sound and how to use the eBird website or application.
Admission is $5 per person. Sign up at grassriver.org.
Community egg hunt
EMPIRE — The Community Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. April 16 at James R. Johnson Park.
Kids younger than 12 are invited and should bring a basket. Empire Area Community Center and the United Methodist Church host this event.
Egg hunt
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 16 at Mineral Springs Park. Take photos with the Easter bunny starting at 9:30 a.m.
Roadwork begins April 18
BEULAH — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins resurfacing U.S. 31 from Cold Creek to Marshall/Indian Hill Road on April 18.
The project includes new curb and gutter, sidewalks with ramps, guardrail and pavement markings. One lane is open in each direction. Work is expected to finish Sept. 29.
Line 5 discussions
TRAVERSE CITY — The livestream “A Matter of Public Trust: The State of Michigan’s Shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 Pipelines” is set April 19 and 21.
Speakers are FLOW Executive Director Liz Kirkwood and FLOW Legal Director and Adjunct Professor Zach Welcker.
Cost is $69 at nmc.edu/ees. Contact: 231-995-1700.
Earth Week Slow Roll
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte and the local Citizens’ Climate Lobby host the Earth Week Slow Roll at 5 p.m. April 20 at F&M Park. Cyclists of all abilities and skill levels are invited.
Derby tickets available
THOMPSONVILLE — The annual Hats and Horses Kentucky Derby Party is May 7 at Iron Fish Distillery.
Tickets are $100 and include two drinks, appetizers, pig roast with sides, chicken and waffles, yard games and live music with Barefoot. A hat and bowtie contest and a silent auction are also available.
This is a fundraiser for Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Summer camp enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army recently opened registration for its Summer Day Camp. Kids’ activities take place weekdays from June 20 through July 1 and July 5 to Aug. 12.
Cost is $90 per child per week. Financial assistance may be available. Sign up at satraversecity.org or call 231-946-4644, ext. 307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.