Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.