Advocate Academy
TRAVERSE CITY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, Norte, TART Trails and the Watershed Center lead the Advocate Academy Bootcamp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at Groundwork Center.
Learn about community involvement. Price is $55 and includes lunch. Register at https://bit.ly/40aG7bY. Questions: hello@norteyouthcycling.org.
Native art event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents a Native American artist experience from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. April 15. Artist ishKode shares their story. Sign up for a session at glcm.org.
Steelhead fishing clinic
CADILLAC — A steelhead fishing clinic is available April 15-16 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park.
Cost is $30 and includes lunch on Saturday and fishing time on the Manistee River. To sign up, visit Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. Purchase a license, log in and find the class under “Outdoor Skills Academy.” Questions: 231-779-1321.
Rock the Light race
NORTHPORT — People may complete a 5K or 10-mile Rock the Light run or walk starting April 16.
Grand Traverse Lighthouse hosts this event. Virtual entry is available until Nov. 30 at RunSignup.com. Questions: sstaley2525@gmail.com.
Brush site open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County RecycleSmart program recently reopened its Brush Drop-off Site at 2471 N. Keystone Road.
Bring yard waste and materials including branches, grass clippings and leaves, untreated construction wood, pallets and stumps. Prices vary. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Raffle tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay offers its 2023 Fly Rod Raffle tickets until Aug. 9. Each ticket includes an opportunity to win a prize and a signed print of Glenn Wolff’s “Lost Lake” watercolor.
Tickets are $50 each at the Watershed Center office or at gtbay.org. Proceeds support local waters.
Bridge work begins April 17
ROSCOMMON — Michigan Department of Transportation starts repairing the southbound I-75 bridge over Old M-76 on April 17.
Traffic is detoured on the southbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at Old M-76 (Exit 222). The project should finish in early June.
Spring trail tips
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds trail users to try avoiding muddy trails.
Ruts, footprints and tire tracks can widen and erode trails. Hikers and bikers are also encouraged to go down the middle of the trail, rather than the sides. Bikers should dismount before crossing a muddy portion. Check Michigan.gov/DNRClosures for updates.
Plant month designation
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer designated April as Michigan Native Plant Month, according to the Garden Club of Michigan.
The GCA is a member club of the Garden Club of America, which aims to preserve native plant habitats, promote biodiversity and encourage removal of invasive plants, according to a release. Learn more at gcamerica.org.
Additionally the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared April as Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month to emphasize the “impact of invasive plant pests and diseases on plants nationwide” and tell Americans how they can help prevent them from spreading, according to a release. More details about invasive plant pests and diseases are available at hungrypests.com.
