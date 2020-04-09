Golf tournament
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain canceled its Crystal Classic golf tournament, set for April 18.
The resort aims to restart some operation on April 14. Contact: 888-968-7686, ext. 4000.
Online plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District recently moved its annual Native Plant Sale to an online format.
Plant-By-Number flats and a limited number of species are available in quarts, gallons or single flats.
Order online and pick up the items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Call 231-941-0960 to make an appointment for another date.
Art park open
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park invites the public to walk, hike or bike along its 30 acres and 2 miles of trails, which are open daily from dawn until dusk. More than 50 works of outdoor art are available to view. Bring a leashed dog, if desired. The admission fee is waived during the statewide shelter-in-place order.
Trail renamed
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails, Top of Michigan Trails Council and Networks Northwest introduce the Nakwema Trailway, formerly labeled the Traverse City to Charlevoix Trail. Nakwema is Ojibwe for “where paths connect.” The non-motorized route goes through seven townships and three counties in northern Michigan.
Walk challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Almost 300 families completed the Norte 20-Mile Family Walk Challenge, which ended April 6.
People are encouraged to continue walking to hit 24 miles by April 30. A $5 gift certificate to Moomers Homemade Ice Cream goes to the families that finish the extended challenge.
Track miles via Strava, a free mobile fitness application.
Nature education
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources provides online educational resources and activities for kids while schools are closed.
Topics include tree identification, wildlife crime scenes, fish hatcheries and more.
Virtual field trips include tours of farms, museum, national parks, the Cincinnati Zoo and other places. Visit Michigan.gov/NatureAtHome to learn more.
Virtual tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan residents can access virtual events and tours from their home computers through the recently launched #VirtualPureMichigan.
Get a bird’s-eye view of the Straits of Mackinac from the top of the Mackinac Bridge, explore Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, learn about shipwrecks in Thunder Bay, hear the sounds at state parks through Pure Sounds of Michigan, attend the Fred and Dorothy Fichter “Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and see the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie.
Parks require distancing
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires social distancing at its facilities during the governor’s stay-at-home order. Many state parks and recreation areas, trails and boating accesses remain open, but conditions are monitored continually. Camping on public lands is suspended until further notice. Visitors are asked to avoid littering and traveling long distances to use the trails.
