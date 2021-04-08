Brush pickup
ELK RAPIDS — The Department of Public Works offers brush pickup on the first Monday of each month.
Residents must pile brush neatly along the street shoulder.
Grass clippings, firewood, animal waste, vines, leaves and other yard rakings are not accepted. More details: 231-264-9971.
Oak tree pruning
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District staff reminds Michigan landowners to prune red oak trees before April 15.
Complete construction or utility work that requires removing or pruning oaks before the growing season begins.
This will help decrease the spread of oak wilt, a non-native fungus that harms these trees. Contact: 231-256-9783; kama.ross@macd.org. michiganoakwilt.org
Mini Masterpieces
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center staff invites kids in Leelanau County to draw or paint summertime activities and camping scenes for an exhibition. The Mini Masterpieces show is displayed outside the center from April 26 through May 26 and then taken to Indigo Bluffs RV Park and Resort in Empire. Questions: 231-334-6112.
Mountain bike team
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers another season of its Youth Mountain Bike Team from May 3 to June 3. The Farm Team is open to first through fifth graders, and the MTB Team accepts sixth through 12th graders. Financial assistance may be available. Questions: gary@elgruponorte.org.
Summer camp continues
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts recently announced its Interlochen Arts Camp operates at a reduced capacity from June 19 through Aug. 8. The 94th season includes in-person and virtual programs. Interlochen Online provides lessons for second through 12th graders from June 28 to July 16 and July 19 to Aug. 6. Health-related protocols are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Register for the first session by June 20 and the second by July 7. interlochen.org/online
Outdoor play performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre recently announced its summer performance schedule at Civic Center Park.
The season opens July 8 with “The Sound of Music” and continues with “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” starting July 21. The P45 Play Reading Series begins at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. July 31. Each reading ends with a panel of artists and community members. Ticket prices vary. Visit MyNorthTickets.com to purchase and for the complete show schedule.
Cycling tour
ST. IGNACE — The 2021 Tour Da Yoop, Eh runs from Aug. 6-15 in the Upper Peninsula. Cyclists may ride as many days as they wish during this self-guided tour. The first route is from St. Ignace to Manistique, about 120 miles. Registration: tourdayoopeh.com.
