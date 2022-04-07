Cornhole tournament
ACME — The American Cornhole Organization's Major Tournament is April 8-9 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Events include senior, women, co-ed, world singles and other division play. Spectators are welcome.
GRNA seeks volunteers
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers several volunteer opportunities, including education program aide, stream monitor, events volunteer, native plant gardener and more.
More information: 231-533-8314.
Home show
PETOSKEY — The Home and Outdoor Living Show returns April 8-9 at North Central Michigan College. Attendees can meet home and outdoor suppliers, including landscapers and financers.
Free educational events cover topics like energy saving and bathroom remodeling. Families can participate in a free children's building project from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A scavenger hunt is available both days.
The show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Entry is $5 per adult.
Drop-off locations: MSP in Gaylord, Cheboygan County Prosecutor's Office and Boyne City Board Yard. Contact: 989-732-2778.
Spring grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The United Way of Northwest Michigan offers spring community impact grants for its partners in Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Submit a pre-application by 5 p.m. April 8 at unitedwaynwmi.org/community-impact-grants.
Easter event
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Community Easter Egg Hunt is April 9 at the football field. Kids younger than 5 can look for eggs starting at 10 a.m. Ages 6-11 begin at 11 a.m.
Monetary donations for the event are accepted at Lakeland Elementary and the Village Market. Questions: EggHuntER2020@gmail.com.
Nature-based workshop
BENZONIA — Sarah Louisignau leads the "Courting the Feminine Muse: A Somatic Wilderness Writing Workshop" from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 9 at Grow Benzie.
Cost is $50 and includes lunch. Questions: 231-882-9510.
Identifying mushrooms
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Treats offers the Wild Foraged Mushroom Identification Class from 2-6 p.m. April 9 at Historic Barns Park.
After a presentation, participants can hunt along the nearby trails for mushrooms. Vegetarian dishes are available to sample.
Cost is $40 at greatlakestreats.com.
Owl rehabilitation
TRAVERSE CITY — Skegemog Raptor Center staff recently rehabilitated a pair of snowy owls that were injured by vehicles.
The male birds came to the center in December 2021. After medical treatment, one was placed at the Millbrook School's Trevor Zoo in New York and the other was released in the Upper Peninsula.
Conservancy grant
DETROIT — DTE Energy Foundation awarded $1 million to The Nature Conservancy to fund environmental programs in Michigan that aim to protect and enhance natural habitats and species. Specifically, this grant will support the Healthy Cities program in Detroit, wetlands restoration at Erie Marsh Preserve in southern Michigan and whitefish research and restocking in west and northern Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.