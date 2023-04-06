History presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — A visual history presentation begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Kirkbride Hall at the Grand Traverse Commons. See photos and videos of the Northern Michigan Asylum from 1883 through its closing in 1989. Cost is $25. Reserve at www.thevillagetc.com/tour/ or call 231-938-6150.
Exhibition opens
LUDINGTON — “Modes of Abstraction” opens with a public artist reception from 5-8 p.m. April 7 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The show features visual artists in all materials. View the works until April 28.
Holiday event
ELK RAPIDS — An Easter egg hunt occurs April 8 at Cherryland Middle School.
Ages 5 and younger begin at 10 a.m. and ages 6-11 start at 11 a.m. Bring a bag or basket to collect items. Questions: egghuntER264@gmail.com.
Local presentation
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters of Leelanau County and Leelanau Indivisible present “Journalists Speak: Why Local Media Matters” at 10 a.m. April 8 via Zoom. Register for free at https://bit.ly/3yUp7uZ.
Egg hunt
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce hosts an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 8 at Mineral Springs Park. Bring a basket for the eggs. The Easter Bunny plans to visit starting at 9:30 a.m.
Egg contest
ELK RAPIDS — Downtown Elk Rapids Association presents the Decorated Easter Egg Contest from noon to 4 p.m. April 8 on River Street.
Bring a fully decorated egg to enter the contest. The Easter bunny also plans to visit.
Music fundraiser
CADILLAC — The Made in Michigan FUNdraiser starts at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Cadillac Elks Lodge.
This is a fundraiser show for Gopherwood Concerts. Tickets are $10 per student and $20 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Teaching position
EMPIRE — Kindergarten through 12th grade educators can apply for the virtual Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Teacher-Ranger-Teachers position. Teachers develop an educational project and take an online graduate course at University of Colorado Denver.
Applications are due April 8. Email slbe_education@nps.gov for more details.
Photography discussion
ALDEN — Local photographers Lisa Lirones and Andrea Teboe discuss camera basics at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at Helena Township Community Center.
Attendees may also sign up for the new season of the Antrim Photography Workshop. Membership is $50. Contact: 231-313-8820; LL.pics44@gmail.com.
Historic homes
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum Executive Director Stef Staley presents on historic Northport homes at 6:30 p.m. April 11.
This Zoom event is offered with the Northport Area Heritage Association. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3GVB4nR.
Bike program kickoff
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte launches the More Girls on Bikes program at 6 p.m. April 14 at MI Moves Fitness.
The event features games on balance bikes, short films and discussion of Norte plans for the year. RSVP: abby@norteyouthcycling.org.
Call for vendors
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation and Norte invite regional organizations to sign up for Accessible Recreation Day, set from 1-4 p.m. June 26 at the Civic Center.
Interested vendors and sponsors can learn more at www.disabilitynetwork.org/blog/accessible-recreation-day/.
