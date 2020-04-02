Banff film festival called off
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club no longer presents the Banff Mountain Film Festival April 8 at City Opera House.
The venue canceled many programs out of health concerns.
Ticket holders will be contacted for refunds. Questions: executive@cityoperahouse.org.
Trail race goes virtual
TRAVERSE CITY — Endurance Evolution moved its Traverse City Trail Running Festival to a virtual format. Participants run their distance on trails, roads or treadmill anytime until race day April 24-25, self-recording how long it took. Contact: hello@enduranceevolution.com.
Garden tour tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City hosts “A Magical Garden Tour” from noon to 7 p.m. July 16.
The annual walk features several gardens in the Long Lake, Interlochen and Grawn areas.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the event. Purchase at Traverse City Visitors Center and many local nurseries, or visit MyNorthTickets.com.
Arctic Grayling film available
TROY — Film students at Troy Athens High School recently completed a short documentary about the Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative.
They visited the Traverse City area to meet with many people involved with the initiative and hope to see the native fish restored to Michigan waters.
The film is available at https://youtu.be/2r4rGXr7QPY.
Forest added to state land
VANDERBILT — The Elk Forest at Black River, located in Montmorency County, was recently added to the Pigeon River Country State Forest after a $2 million Department of Natural Resources land deal.
The purchase allows public access to Walled Lake as well as a nearby smaller lake and pond.
The area is open for hunting, bird watching, hiking, mushroom hunting and berry picking. Trout fishing season begins April 25.
DNR reduces amenities
LANSING — The Department of Natural Resources limits amenities at state park and recreation areas through at least April 13.
Closures include many concessions, playgrounds, viewing platforms, fishing piers, picnic tables and shelters as well as all bathroom buildings and vault toilets.
Trash service is limited and hand washing stations are not available.
Also, grooming is suspended on snowmobile, off-road vehicle and non-motorized trails. Call 517-331-0111 to report any risks to trail users.
Local trails open for recreational use
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation closes some amenities, but many trails remain open for people to use as long as they practice social distancing.
Open routes include Civic Center Park, Natural Education Reserve, Beitner Park, VASA Trail, Medalie Park, Twin Lakes Park and Maple Bay Park and Natural Area. Restrooms are closed at many locations.
Call 231-922-4818 for camping or event space reservations.
