Norte seeks volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — People are invited to volunteer with Norte. Available positions include assistant coaches for the Mountain Bike Team, Bikes for All and Adventure Bike Club. Volunteers can serve as mentors at the Clubhouse, community bike shop or Bike Library. Mechanics are also needed. Contact: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Grant applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club opened its 2021 Grant Cycle to nonprofits in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties. Funds support programs that promote running and walking for health, fitness, family recreation and competition.
The Charitable Gifts Committee reviews applications received by April 1. The application is coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. www.tctrackclub.com
Fishing licenses required
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that a 2021 fishing license is required starting April 1. A license is also necessary if seeking amphibians, crustaceans or reptiles. Youth under 17 may fish without a license. Purchase at mdnr-elicense.com.
‘EMSculpt’ program
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Center for Holistic Medicine offers the “EMSculpt” event from noon to 6 p.m. April 2. The program aims to build muscle and burn fat through electromagnetic therapy. Interested participants can register at https://rb.gy/rkrgbj.
Easter Egg Hunt
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 3. COVID-19 health protocols are followed. More information: 231-223-4393.
Climate change presentation
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center hosts a climate change discussion at 7 p.m. April 5 via Zoom.
Robin Gleason presents “Must We, Can We, Will We Change?”
Call or text 231-675-6025 to register.
Fisheries meetings
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosts “Conversations and Coffee” to discuss fishery management areas in the state.
Participants can learn about angling regulations and local issues.
Virtual sessions:
- April 6 — Northern Lake Michigan, 7-8:30 p.m.
- April 6 — Western Lake Superior, 6-8 p.m.
- April 8 — Eastern Lake Superior, 6-8 p.m.
- April 12 — Lake Erie, 7 p.m.
- April 15 — Central and Southern Lake Michigan, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- May 6 — Northern and Southern Lake Huron, 6 p.m.
Grand Floral Parade canceled
ST. JOSEPH — The Blossomtime Festival Board recently decided to scrap the Grand Floral Parade, originally scheduled for May 8.
The 2022 parade is set May 14.
The festival’s community pageants are postponed till after Sept. 1, but the Blessing of the Blossoms and House of David Baseball Game are expected to continue this summer.
Spring trail tips
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers tips for mountain bikers, hikers, horseback riders and others this spring.
Trail users should avoid muddy trails, but if they cannot, they should travel through the center of the path instead of the sides.
This helps prevent trail widening. Questions: DNR-ParksAndRecreation@Michigan.gov.
