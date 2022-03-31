Bike race sign up
THOMPSONVILLE — The Cherry Roubaix Gran Fondo bike race is June 4 at Crystal Mountain. Cyclists may complete a 30-, 45- or 62-mile route.
Entry is $45 until March 31. Price includes lunch, cherry pie, live music and local craft beer.
Proceeds support Benzie Sunrise Rotary.
Sign up at bikebenzie.org.
Call for volunteers
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Land Conservancy seeks volunteers to remove the invasive autumn olive plant from a CALC conservation easement property.
Call 231-775-3631 for more details on this spring project.
Forest bathing
BELLAIRE — Forest bathing goes from 10 a.m. to noon April 2 at Cedar River Natural Area.
Adults may walk the trail with certified forest therapy guide Maureen Stine and the Antrim Conservation District.
Admission is $20 and includes refreshments. Questions: maureenstine@hotmail.com.
Community fundraiser
GRAWN — Northern Michigan Community Pet Center staff hosts a fundraiser April 2 to assist a dog trainer whose husband has cancer.
An event goes from 10 a.m. to noon April 2. Kelly’s Kritter’s donates pet adoption fees, and Auntie Em’s schedules baths (no grooming), $5 nail trims and donates their fees. Cherry Capital Pet Hospital hosts a vaccine clinic and heart worm test, with no exam fees. A small bake sale also occurs.
Baskets are donated by Kelly’s Kritters, Auntie Em’s, H.A.N.D.D.S. to the Rescue, The Red Dresser, Farther North and others. These will be raffled off.
Drop off or mail cash donations to 4470 Norton Road.
The center also collects returnable cans and bottles in garbage bags during business hours. After hours, put them in the fenced area at the end of the facility.
Puzzles and Paintings
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Puzzles and Paintings from 1-3 p.m. April 2. Kids and adults can create art and play games.
Admission is $10 per person.
Call for films
SAULT STE. MARIE — Submissions are accepted for the Soo Film Festival, which takes place Sept. 14-18.
Categories include fiction, feature, documentary and short films. Work from the Great Lakes region is preferred, though filmmakers may hail from anywhere in the world.
Entry is free through April 3 and $20 through May 15 at FilmFreeway.com/SooFilmFestival.
Martial arts classes
ELK RAPIDS — Adults may sign up for martial arts classes at Harbor Fitness. Sessions go from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday starting April 5.
Cost is $40 per month for non-gym members. The first week is free for everyone.
Registration: erkungfuss@gmail.com.
Equipment grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Pit Spitters and Northwoods League Foundation plan to award more than $2,000 worth of softball equipment to area youth organizations.
Apply at pitspitters.com before April 14.
Call for teachers
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association offers the Great Lakes Watershed Field Course from Aug. 15-18. Learn about local environmental issues and how to investigate solutions and implement a plan.
Educators may apply until 5 p.m. April 29 at schoolship.org/glwfc.
Water conference
THOMPSONVILLE — The Michigan Lakes and Streams Association hosts its annual conference May 6-7 at Crystal Mountain.
Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear face masks.
Registration is $100 and includes in-person sessions, lunch and dinner Friday, breakfast and lunch Saturday, raffle and exhibitors. mymisa.org
Forest map
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service recently launched Forests to Faucets 2.0, also called Story Map.
This interactive map helps users identify reliable sources of water around the country. It shows threats to water sources, including insects, land use changes and wildfire potential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.