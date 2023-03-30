Coast Guard award
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City Coast Guard Committee accepts nominations for its Guardian Award, which recognizes an individual member of the Coast Guard, a family member or entire family who is active at Air Station Traverse City and has served the community.
Nominations are due March 31. Learn more at bit.ly/3SE0uM9.
Award nominations accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City and Charter Township of Garfield Recreational Authority accepts nominations for the 2023 Ross Biederman Volunteer Service Award until March 31.
More details are found at recauthority.org or by calling 231-929-3696.
Track Club scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club accepts applications until March 31 for its 2023-24 scholarship.
Graduating high school seniors or college students from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties may apply if they are involved in running or related activities.
The online application is coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. More details: tctrackclub.com/scholarships.
Centerpiece creations
KEWADIN — Pine Hill hosts the Easter Centerpiece Workshop at 11 a.m. April 1.
Bring a container or basket, or purchase one. Admission is $10 and includes moss and soil. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Make a collage
BELLAIRE — Create a collage at 1 p.m. April 1 at Grass River Natural Area. Bring photographs and objects for this project, or take a walk to find some at the event.
Admission is $10 per person. grassriver.org
Architectural awards available
DETROIT — The Michigan Architectural Foundation announces its new Education Awareness Grant Program.
Nonprofits can apply for the awards, which help fund architecture-based education projects that benefit kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout the state.
Applications are due April 1 and must include a cover letter, completed information sheet and photographs or other graphics. More details: https://tinyurl.com/2n72w3s4. Questions: tom@mathisonarchitects.com.
Traffic signal work
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins traffic signal work April 3 at the intersection of M-37/ U.S. 31 and Beitner Road (Chum’s Corner).
Work includes new poles, cables, signals, sidewalk ramps and pedestrian signals. Drivers should follow lane closures and traffic shifts. The project is expected to finish by June 16.
Family fitness challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place accepts registration starting April 3 for its family-friendly challenge, which kicks off May 20 at Hull Park.
Walk, bike, paddle, run or combine activities to reach 20 miles from May 20-29. mymichaelsplace.net
Salamander presentation
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a free discussion of salamanders at noon April 5 via Zoom.
Register at https://bit.ly/3XxuIlz.
Lakebed conference tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Lakebed 2030 Conference is set Sept. 19-21.
In-person admission is $250 and virtual is $50 starting April 7 at https://glos.org/priorities/lakebed-2030/lakebed-2030-conference/.
Submit a presentation abstract by July 1 via https://bit.ly/3JIG5mi.
