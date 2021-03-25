Nighttime owl hike
BELLAIRE — A “Moonlight Owling” event runs from 7-8:30 p.m. March 26 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn to identify owls and listen for the birds in the woods. Bring a light. Cost is $10 each. Register at grassriver.org.
Maple syrup activities
FRANKFORT — Michigan Maple Syrup Weekend is March 27-28 in the northern Lower Peninsula. Owl Ridge Maple Sugar Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Families are invited for farm tours, tapping demonstrations, product samples and more.
Nighttime walk
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy hosts a moonlit walk from 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 28 at Thumb Lake. The event is inspired by the book “Owl Moon” by Jan Yolen and John Schoenherr. Dress for the weather and travel on uneven trails. Space is limited. Contact 231-347-0991 for maps.
Native Seedling Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District’s annual Native Seedling Sale is open. Tree and shrub species are available to purchase through March 31. Pickup seedlings April 23-25 at Boardman River Nature Center. Order: info@gtcd.org; 231-941-0960.
River trail exhibition
LANSING — Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center and City of Lansing accept submissions for the annual ArtPath River Trail Exhibition. Michigan artists ages 18 and older may apply by March 31. Selected works are displayed outdoors this summer. lansingartgallery.org/artpath
Native plants meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. April 6. Cheryl Gross, of Plant It Wild, presents on improving soil and landscape with native plants. She also discusses how home gardeners can provide habitat and food for insects and birds. Cost is $5 for the public. Register by April 1 at mganm.org.
Virtual kids race
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club presents the Bayshore Kids Virtual Marathon from May 27-31. Kindergarten through fifth graders may run, walk or hike at least a 1.2-mile route over the holiday weekend. Entry is $10. Register through May 20 at RunSignup.com. Contact: tlarson@leelanau.gov.
Boat show sign-up
ELK RAPIDS — Registration is open for the Wooden Boat Show, scheduled June 11-12. The juried boat show is Saturday along the north and south side of Elk River. Entry is $25. Contact: 231-342-1058. elkrapidsharbordays.org
Fly festival canceled
KINGSLEY — The Adams Fly Festival is not happening in June 2021 at Brownson Park.
Kingsley Branch Library staff aims to bring the event back next summer, according to a Facebook post.
The event features fly tying demonstrations, casting instruction, river boat display, art, auctions, history and live music.
Proceeds go to Kingsley Friends of the Library programs like the Summer Reading Club.
Great Lakes region grants
MINNESOTA — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to provide grants to agencies in the Great Lakes region this year. State fish and wildlife agencies will receive about $200 million, with $125 million for wildlife restoration and $74 million toward sport fish restoration.
Wildlife and habitat conservation efforts receive $9.7 million through the State Wildlife Grant Program.
Finally, the Competitive State Wildlife Grant Program supplies $1.4 million in federal funds to conserve migratory birds, freshwater mussels and turtles in the area.
