Library presentation
EMPIRE — Jonathan P. Hawley presents at 7 p.m. March 28 at Glen Lake Community Library. Hawley speaks about his newly-released book “Guardians of the Manitou Passage.” The book is available to purchase after a question-and-answer session.
Track Club race
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club hosts a fun run at 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Fresh Coast Beer Works. Bring lights and reflective gear, if possible.
Everyone is welcome to run a 3- or 5-mile route.
Call for artists
EAST JORDAN — The Jordan Art Walk Committee seeks sculpture submissions for the second annual event.Artists may enter nature-themed pieces through March 31 at callforentry.org. More information: 231-536-7351.
Guided hike
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District naturalists lead a hike from noon to 2 p.m. April 1 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Explore the waterways and woodlands of the Boardman Valley Nature Preserve.
Register at natureiscalling.org/events.
‘The Railroad Skunk’ released
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan resident Charles Caldemeyer recently released “The Railroad Skunk: Lust, Wanderlust and the Shady Faces of David Wilson Bethel.”
The book tells of the author’s great-grandfather, a conman born in Ohio in 1860. Mission Point Press published this book, which is $24.95 in softcover.
Boat-building school
CEDARVILLE — The Economic Development Administration presents $2.7 million to the Great Lakes Boat Building School. Funds were secured in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance Grant program.
The school plans to expand its facility, build boat-docking infrastructure and add marine training equipment.
Environmental agreement
HIGGINS LAKE — Higgins Lake Land Conservancy recently entered into an environmental review agreement with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. The council aims to offer recommendations for the proposed Higgins Lake sewer system. The council will review prior environmental studies on the water quality of Higgins Lake, complete a summary of relevant data and develop recommendations. higginslakelandconservancy.com
Fly fishing school
GRAYLING — Michigan Council of Trout Unlimited offers its annual Fly Fishing School from June 10-12 at Ranch Rudolf.
Instruction is available for all skill levels and covers casting techniques, selecting tackle, fly tying and wading. All tackle is supplied. Students bring rain gear and waders.
Meals from Friday lunch through Sunday lunch as well as two nights of lodging are included.
More information: jim.gibbs@tuffs.org.
Spring walk
BELLAIRE — The Early Spring Bird Walk goes from 9-11 a.m. March 26 at Grass River Natural Area. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair to look for birds. Cost is $5 per person. Sign up at grassriver.org.
Crew training
TRAVERSE CITY — The Maritime Heritage Alliance offers Basic Crew Training from 10 a.m. to noon March 26 and April 9 via Zoom. On-board training is in June. Questions: heather@maritimeheritagealliance.org.
