Camper show
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds hosts its Northwest Michigan RV and Camping Show March 24-26 at Howe Ice Arena. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 per adult, $6 per senior and free for kids younger than 12. Purchase at www.showpass.com/31st-annual-northwest-michigan-rv-camping-show/.
‘Transistors’ showing
TRAVERSE CITY — Cinema Curiosa continues with a screening of “Sisters with Transistors” at 8 p.m. March 24 at Traverse Area District Library. The documentary follows electronic music’s female composers.
Bird walk
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts an Early Spring Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. March 25. Cost is $5 per person at grassriver.org.
MHA open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Discovery Center.
MHA volunteers show their boat repair projects and shops. A soup lunch is available.
Maple syrup weekend
RAPID CITY — Michigan Maple Weekend features activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25-26 at Out of the Woods Farm, 12646 Hickin NW Road. Tour the farm, learn about the maple process and sample products.
Sugar bush event
LEVERING — A traditional sugar bush program goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at 2152 Cassidy Road.
See how Native Americans made maple sugar with traditional tools. Native Ways and Traditional Arts owner Keith Knecht provides the demonstration. Maple sugar and syrup are available to purchase.
Spring break activities
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery hosts spring break drop-in activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27-31. Take a scavenger hunt and plant something to take home. Contact: 231-599-2824.
Bike mechanics classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers Spring Break Mechanic Classes March 27-31 at the Wheelhouse.
Students ages 5-10 can learn about bike maintenance and repair from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each session is $35. Ages 11-18 can learn about bike maintenance and the basics of wheel truing from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Sessions are $45.
Sign up through www.norteyouthcycling.org/calendar/spring-break-mechanic-classes.
Native seeds for sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District accepts orders for its annual Native Seedling Sale through March 31. Bare-root tree and shrub species are available.
Pick up seedlings from noon to 6:30 p.m. April 28 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Boardman River Nature Center. Order at natureiscalling.org/native-seedling-sale or call 231-941-0960.
Grant applications
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim accepts applications for its Ripple Effect Mini-Grant Program until May 1.
The program supports nonprofit or government projects that aim to protect waterways and connect people to them through stewardship, education or accessibility.
Initiatives must emphasize the Elk River Chain of Lakes watershed or adjacent watersheds that impact Antrim County.
More information: info@paddleantrim.com; 231-498-2080.
SB Marathon signup
EMPIRE — Registration is accepted for the Sleeping Bear Marathon, set Oct. 7 at Empire Beach.
A half marathon and 5K route are also available. Prices vary by race and increase in April. The event benefits Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes. Sign up via sleepingbearmarathon.com.
