Virtual River Tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Conservation Resource Alliance presents the Virtual River Tour at 10 a.m. March 18 via Zoom.
Program Director Kira Davis leads tours at upcoming project sites, including Pere Marquette, Pine, Boardman, Jordan and other watersheds.
Registration: rivercare.org.
Park planning meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeks public input about Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park at 6 p.m. March 18. Visit Michigan.gov/TraverseCity to view the draft plan and register for this event. A recording will be posted about a week later. Share comments to JensenD1@Michigan.gov by March 30.
Grooming celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — The TART Trails Grooming Appreciation Party begins at 6 p.m. March 18 via Zoom. Grooming badge holders can pick up a free 16-ounce, grab-and-go soup and a Common Good Bakery baguette from Oryana on 10th Street.
Zoom ID: 816 4265 6959. Passcode: 723654.
Carbon program
SUTTONS BAY — Foresters Kama Ross and Lynn Baker with arborist Bo Burke discuss trees at 11:45 a.m. March 19 at Leo Creek Preserve. Kids from two classrooms will calculate the amount of carbon stored in a white pine tree. They will also learn the tree’s age and height.
Virtual screening
TROY — Paul H. Young Chapter and Michigan Trout Unlimited present the International Fly Fishing Film Festival virtual screening at 4 p.m. March 19. Tickets are $15 per person. Proceeds support trout habitats. Purchase at https://tinyurl.com/3sts3vax.
Bird walk
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Spring Equinox Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. March 20. Binoculars are available to borrow. Space is limited. Cost is $5 per person. Register at grassriver.org.
Virtual cycling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the Virtual Roll at 9 a.m. March 20. Cycle on Zwift’s Watopia Island, a fictional location for riders and runners. A smart trainer or speed sensor is required to participate. Entry is $35. Proceeds support youth scholarships for the After School Adventure Bike Club. Questions: wes@elgruponorte.org.
Free skiing
BOYNE FALLS — Community Appreciation Day is March 21 at Boyne Mountain. Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego county residents can receive a free lift ticket. A valid ID with proof of residency is required. Contact: 855-688-7024.
Plant sale orders
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library provide plant sale order forms in mid-March. Baskets and flats of annuals and perennials are available to purchase. Pick up May 29 at Interlochen Corners. Proceeds support library programs. More details: 231-276-6767.
Fishery commission meetings
ANN ARBOR — Great Lakes Fishery Commission hosts virtual Lake Committee meetings. The public may register at glfc.org. Questions: hfellows@glfc.org.
Schedule:
- Lake Huron Committee from 2-5 p.m. March 22
- Lake Michigan Committee from 2-5 p.m. March 23
- Lake Superior Committee from 2-5 p.m. March 24
- Lake Ontario Committee from 7-10 p.m. March 25
- State of the Lake: Lake Erie Committee from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26
Tree sale
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District accepts orders for its tree and shrub sale. Varieties include pine, maple, hazelnut and spruce. Curbside pickup is April 23-24. More details: 231-533-8363.
