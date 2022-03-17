Neighborhood meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hosts the Drive-Thru Neighborhood Meeting at 5 p.m. March 22.
People may drop off their tax paperwork for filing.
RSVP by March 17 by calling 231-947-3780.
Nominate a town
TRAVERSE CITY — The Consumers Energy Foundation accepts nominations through March 18 for its "Put Your Town on the Map" contest.
Communities with populations of 10,000 or fewer may submit their proposals. Ten finalists present at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in May. The foundation provides funding for three projects that aim to assist small communities in Michigan.
Questions: hunter@cedamichigan.org.
Big Little Hero Race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Big Little Hero Race 5K and 10K begin at 9:30 a.m. April 23 at Northwestern Michigan College. The fun run starts at 9 a.m.
Participating people and pets are encouraged to wear superhero-themed costumes.
Adults pay $20 for the 5K, students pay $15. The 10K is $25 for adults and $20 for students. Prices increase after March 20. Proceeds support NMC College for Kids scholarships for Big Brothers Big Sisters youth.
events.bytepro.net/BigLittleHeroRace
Track Club run
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club hosts a 3- and 5-mile run at 6:30 p.m. March 23 in the parking lot next to Real Estate One on East Front Street.
Reflective gear and lights are encouraged.
Balance biking
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers a Balance Bike Club at 4:30 p.m. Mondays in Traverse City from May 9 through June 6 and 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays from May 10-31 in Elk Rapids.
The club is open to kids ages 2-5. Cost is $30 and includes helmets and bikes.
Email volunteer@norte.org to get involved.
Lighthouse awarded
LUDINGTON — The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office provides a $40,000 grant to Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association through the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program. The program is funded by sales of the Save Our Lights license plates at the Michigan Secretary of State.
The grant will help complete a historic structures report for the Big Sable Point Light Station.
Spring trail tips
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers tips for mountain bikers, hikers, horseback riders and others this spring.
Trail users should avoid muddy trails, but if they cannot, they should travel through the center of the path instead of the sides. This helps prevent trail widening.
Show features area farm
CARP LAKE — The new PBS TV series "GardenFit" premieres in the spring, and episode 11 takes place in Carp Lake, Michigan.
The episode features Rosebud Schneider, head of the Native American garden at Ziibimijwang Farm. She collects seeds and plants corn, beans and squash.
Grants available
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim accepts applications for its Ripple Effect Mini-Grant Program until 5 p.m. May 1.
The program supports nonprofit or government projects that aim to protect waterways and connect people to them through stewardship, education or accessibility. Initiatives must focus on the Elk River Chain of Lakes watershed or adjacent watersheds that impact Antrim County.
More information: info@paddleantrim.com; 231-498-2080.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.