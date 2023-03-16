Volunteer gathering
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts the Volunteer Open House from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 17.
RSVP via https://bit.ly/40sr2mX.
Snowshoe hikes
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum and Friends of Leelanau State Park host a snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. March 18. A Recreation Passport is required to enter the park. Snowshoes of various sizes may be reserved by calling 231-386-7195.
Maple syrup event
BELLAIRE — MapleFest goes from noon to 3 p.m. March 18 at Grass River Natural Area.
Watch sap turn into maple syrup at the Grass River Center. Syrup may be available to purchase.
Beaver Dam Olympics
GAYLORD — The Beaver Dam Olympics is set from 1-3 p.m. March 18 at Otsego Resort.
Four-person teams compete in activities, including a sack race, corn hole, beer pond and plank skiing. Entry is $100 per team at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
TART fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails seeks donations for a new winter grooming machine through March 21. The goal is to collect $50,000 for the PistenBully 100 machine. traversetrails.org/power-the-pistenbully/
Track Club scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club accepts applications until March 31 for its 2023-24 scholarship.
Graduating high school seniors or college students from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties may apply if they are involved in running or related activities.
The online application is coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. More details: tctrackclub.com/scholarships.
Watercraft registration
LANSING — Boaters must register their watercraft with the Michigan Secretary of State.
Registrations expire every three years on March 31. More details: https://bit.ly/3my6vhw.
Big Little Hero Race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Big Little Hero Race 5K and 10K begin at 9:30 a.m. April 22 at Northwestern Michigan College. A 1-mile fun run starts at 9 a.m.
People and pets are encouraged to wear superhero-themed costumes.
Adults pay $20 for the 5K, students pay $15. The 10K is $25 for adults and $20 for students. Prices increase after March 20. Proceeds support NMC College for Kids scholarships for Big Brothers Big Sisters youth.
Sign up through events.bytepro.net/BigLittleHeroRace.
Recreation survey open
CADILLAC — Networks Northwest invites the public to comment on the 2023 Wexford County Parks and Recreation Survey.
Wexford County Recreation and Buildings Committee and Networks Northwest collaborated to identify improvements and goals for the County Parks and Recreation Plan.
Learn more at nwm.org/WexfordRecPlan. Comments are due May 1 at bit.ly/WexfordRecSurvey.
Harbors secure funding
CHARLEVOIX — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides funds for operations and maintenance of Michigan harbors.
Recipients include Charlevoix Harbor, $1,080,000; Cheboygan Harbor, $350,000; Frankfort Harbor, $1,435,000 and Leland Harbor, $1 million.
Forests receive funding
WASHINGTON D.C. — More than $12 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go to projects that support the Tribal Forest Protection Act.
In Michigan, the Hiawatha National Forest and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians aim to work on boreal forest ecosystems (an area with a subarctic climate). The national forest is also working with Bay Mills Indian Community fire crews to restore forest, rangeland and watershed.
