Winter biking
MANCELONA — Shanty Creek Resort offers a multipurpose trail at Schuss Village. People can rent fat tire bicycles from Paddles and Pedals. Contact: 231-533-4449.
Invasive species surveying
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network (ISN) and partners collaborate with the MSU Extension program “Eyes on the Forest,” encouraging community scientists to survey hemlock trees and submit findings online.
Hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect, was recently discovered at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Benzie County.
Learn more about surveying and using the reporting portal during a training webinar March 11 at 5:30 p.m. Registration: ecook@gtcd.org. www.HabitatMatters.org.
Land protection program set
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture encourages enrollment in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service provides assistance for tribes, land trusts and others who wish to protect lands through purchasing permanent easements. Applications are due March 12. More details: mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
Leapin’ Leprechaun race a virtual event
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K is scheduled as a virtual event from March 13-31. Find race details and register at RunSignup.com. Share photos to social media using #TCLL5K.
Gardening program is scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Sue Newman presents “A Master Gardener’s Guide to Raised Bed Gardening” at 2 p.m. March 14. This online event covers growing vegetables or flowers in a raised bed. Tickets are free at Eventbrite.com. Questions: grow@thebotanicgarden.org.
Call for volunteers at state park
GRAYLING — Hartwick Pines State Park seeks adult volunteers to work at the newly reopened Memorial Building from May 25 to Oct. 30. The role includes greeting visitors, helping with program set up, performing maintenance tasks and offering tours.
Training and orientation are provided. Applications are due March 15. Contact: 989-348-2537; pineh@michigan.gov.
Trail donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently donated $10,000 to TART Trails to complete the Acme Connector Trail. The 1.8-mile route will link Bunker Hill Road to the intersection of M-72 and U.S. 31 in Acme. The connector is part of the Nakwema Trailway, which links Charlevoix to Traverse City. Construction is scheduled to begin this year.
Self-guided snowshoeing
LAKE LEELANAU — Self-guided snowshoeing is available Thursdays through Mondays around Aurora Cellars. Snowshoe the vineyard trail through March. Rent equipment from Grand Traverse Bike Tours, if needed. Reservations: 231-421-6815.
Equipment giveaway
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City PitSpitters and the Northwoods League Foundation accept applications for equipment grants through April 1. Nonprofits, schools and other community-based organizations are eligible to receive youth baseball equipment. PitSpitters.com
Boyne trail ready
BOYNE CITY — The Boyne Valley Trail (BVT) opened to the public last spring, providing about 7 miles of non-motorized route from Boyne City to Boyne Falls.
The trail will be groomed regularly for the rest of the winter season. City Parks and Recreation Commission initiated the grooming plan in December 2020.
Signs will be installed to guide trail users.
The groomed trail features a dedicated lane for skate skiing, classic cross-country skiing and a multi-use lane for fat tire biking, hiking or snowshoeing.
Questions: 231/582-0375; maintenance@boynecity.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.