Bingo games
BELLAIRE — Bingo goes from 5-9 p.m. March 10 at ASI Community Center and Park. Adults ages 18 and older may play. Bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, if desired.
Bingo takes place on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Contact: areaseniorsinc@gmail.com.
Outdoor event
GAYLORD — Otsego Resort hosts Splashdown March 12. Activities include skiing and live entertainment.
Participate for $10. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Leapin’ Leprechaun race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Fifth Third Bank Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K takes place March 12 at Workshop Brewing Company.
Bring donations for Cherryland Humane Society, including cleaning products, gas gift cards, toys, cat litter and other pet items.
A virtual race is also available. Entry is $40 at RunSignup.com.
Roses tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park presents “All About Roses: A Tour with Karen Schmidt” March 13-19.
The free online program covers growing roses in northern Michigan. The event is accessible for a week. Register through Eventbrite.com.
Garden club meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. March 15 at Acme Township Hall.
Master Gardener Cymbre Foster presents “Preserving Nature’s Bounty.”
Seating is limited. RSVP: 231-938-9611.
Scholarships available
CHEBOYGAN — Sturgeon For Tomorrow offers $1,000 scholarships to 2022 graduates of Cheboygan Area High School, Inland Lakes High School and Onaway High School.
Students can contact their school guidance counselors for an application. The deadline is March 15. sturgeonfortomorrow.org
Seeking storage
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association needs storage space for ship equipment, scientific gear and a few small classic boats.
Contact: fsitkins@schoolship.org; 231-271-3077, ext. 101.
Trail receives donation
LOWELL — The North Country Trail Association recently obtained a $500,000 gift from the Larry and Shannon Bell Charitable Fund through the Fidelity Charitable Donor Advised Fund.
Funds support the North Country National Scenic Trail, a hiking path that traverses the northern tier of the United States.
Plant and Flower Sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library accepts orders until March 16 for its annual Plant and Flower Sale.
Options include baskets, flats of annuals, perennials and more. The Plant Sale is set May 28.
Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/2022-ipl-plant-sale.
Grooming Appreciation Party
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association host the Grooming Appreciation Party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 17 at Timber Ridge.
Project funding available
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission partners with Youth Service America to offer volunteer project funding for Michigan organizations that participate in Global Youth Service Day, April 29 through May 1.
Grants of $100-1,000 are available, depending on the number of youth volunteers. Projects may address climate change, equity and justice or environmental issues.
Applications are due March 18 at research.net/r/2022GYSD.
Call for films
SAULT STE. MARIE — Submissions are accepted for the Soo Film Festival, which takes place Sept. 14-18.
Categories include fiction, feature, documentary and short films. Work from the Great Lakes region is preferred, though filmmakers may hail from anywhere in the world.
Entry is free through April 3 at FilmFreeway.com/SooFilmFestival.
