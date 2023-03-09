Summer intern sought
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes accepts applications for its summer communications and social media intern through March 10.
The role includes conducting interviews, posting to social media, taking photos and assisting with promotions. Submit a cover letter and resume to comm@friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Snowshoe hikes
EMPIRE — The National Park Service hosts a ranger-led snowshoe hike at 1 p.m. March 10 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Meet at the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center. Reservations: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Great Lakes discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series and the NMC International Affairs Forum host author Dan Egan at 7 p.m. March 10 at City Opera House and via livestream.
Egan presents his newest book “The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance.” Learn more and get tickets via tciaf.com.
Ice show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Figure Skating Club presents “Enchantment on Ice” at 7 p.m. March 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 11 at Centre Ice Arena.
General admission is $20. A four-person, on-ice table is $160 and includes appetizers and wine for the adults. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-342-9437.
Spring Carnival
THOMPSONVILLE — The Spring Carnival is March 11 at Crystal Mountain.
The Cardboard Classic Race starts at 11 a.m. The Slush Cup starts at 2 p.m. Register on the Crystal Center deck from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Purchase lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Lodge deck. Music and an on-slope scavenger hunt are available from noon to 4 p.m.
Tapping maple trees
BELLAIRE — Community members may tap a maple tree at 11 a.m. March 11 at Grass River Natural Area.
Space is limited. Admission is $10 per person at grassriver.org.
Snow competition
MANCELONA — Shanty Creek hosts the annual Slush Cup from 2-4 p.m. March 11 at Schuss Mountain.
Skiers and snowboarders compete, crossing an icy pond. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Ivan’s Alley. Contact: 231-533-3000.
Waste webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy presents the “Waste Characterization and Hazardous Waste Generator Status” webinar at 10 a.m. March 15.
Learn how to determine if waste is hazardous, a liquid industrial by-product or non-hazardous solid waste. Register at www.michigan.gov/egle/outreach/egle-waste-webinar-series-2023.
Norte seeks coaches
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte Youth Cycling is looking for coaches to join the team for the spring and fall kids’ bike programs and the 11-week Summer Bike Camp.
In addition to seasonal positions, head coaches are needed for the Mountain Bike Team, Adventure Bike Club and Balance Bike Club.
For more details or to apply for a role, email programs@norteyouthcycling.org.
Spring activity
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism offers the free Northern Michigan Scavenger Hunt for families.
Visitors can use a mobile passport to check into Michigan Legacy Art Park, TART Trails, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and other locations. Complete five activities and receive a coupon for a free pie slice from Grand Traverse Pie Company.
Find the free mobile passport at www.traversecity.com/things-to-do/kids-activities/scavenger-hunt/.
