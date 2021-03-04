Call for photos
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte asks community members to submit their photos this winter. Pictures may show winter activities, such as a walk or bicycle ride. Send images to jessie@elgruponorte.org.
Recreation internship
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails invites people to apply for its spring/summer internships by 5 p.m. on March 5. Roles include marketing, social media, event assistance, trail surveys and more. The internship runs April through August. Submit a cover letter and resume to kate@traversetrails.org.
Outdoor event canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2021 Suds and Snow, originally scheduled March 6, was recently canceled. The annual event includes beer, wine, cider and local food. Musicians perform on stages in the woods. Organizers plan to host the next event March 5, 2022 at Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort.
Outdoor activities
ALDEN — Alden District Library rescheduled its Outdoor Family Fun Day for March 6 at Tennis Court Park. Activities include an interactive story walk, snow sculptures, bonfire, a kids’ bag of books sale and nature project with Grass River Natural Area staff. Hot cocoa available. Social distancing and face masks required. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Volunteer Open House
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts a virtual Volunteer Open House at 6 p.m. March 10. New and returning volunteers may participate. Learn about available roles, spring training and spring and summer seasons. Contact: isea@schoolship.org.
Wetland restoration
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture seeks applications from Michigan landowners who want to restore wetlands on their property. Land converted to agricultural use may be eligible for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, which provides financial assistance for landowners. Applications are due March 12. Contact: 517-324-5270.
Guided snowshoe hike
GRAYLING — Guided snowshoe hikes take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 13 at Hartwick Pines State Park. Learn about logging camps, wildlife and trees while walking through the forest. Equipment rentals: kasmerc@michigan.gov.
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently opened its 2021 Grant Cycle to nonprofits in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties. Funds support programs that promote running and walking for health, fitness, family recreation and competition.
The Charitable Gifts Committee reviews submissions received by April 1.
The application is coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. www.tctrackclub.com
Show jumping event
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows recently added the Major League Show Jumping tour to its 2021 events schedule at Flintfields Horse Park. The tour presents two events July 22-25 during the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival.
Tree contest open to all ages
ANN ARBOR — ReLeaf Michigan recently launched its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest.
All ages are invited to help find and submit large trees in their communities.
Prizes are awarded for the largest tree in different age groups, potential state champion trees and the largest tree from each county.
Submissions are accepted until Aug. 19, 2022. Questions: bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org.
