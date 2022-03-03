Student art contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2022 National Cherry Festival Student Art Competition is open through March 4. Fourth grade through college students may submit original artwork that shows pollination and cherries.
Drop off pieces to Bulls-i, Inc. at 841 S. Garfield Ave. Winning artwork is revealed in May. Top three winners receive a scholarship. cherryfestival.org
Mardi Gras activities
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain hosts Mardi Gras at the Mountain March 5.
Enjoy lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other activities include a DJ, scavenger hunt, candy jar challenge, live music and the annual costume contest.
Fat-tire bikes, snowshoes and ice skates are available to rent. Costs vary. All activities depend on the weather.
Fishing film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Angler presents the 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at City Opera House.
The show features fly fishing footage from around the world. Attendees must wear face masks.
Adults pay $20; youth ages 10-17 are $17. Younger kids get in free. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Volunteer Open House
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association offers a Volunteer Open House from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Thomas M. Kelly Biological Station.
Meet the team, learn about volunteer opportunities and see the 2022 program schedule. RSVP: rratliff@schoolship.org.
Oak tree pruning
TRAVERSE CITY — ReLeaf Michigan reminds landowners to avoid pruning oak trees or moving firewood between April 15 and July 15.
Completing these actions during the winter can help decrease the spread of oak wilt, a non-native fungus that harms these trees. Trees are particularly at risk of infection during the spring.
Garden club award
SUTTONS BAY — The By the Bay Garden Club offers the By the Bay Judith Hoeffler Memorial Scholarship to a student attending a post-high school education program in fall 2022.
The program should be related to agriculture, botany, floriculture, forestry, horticulture, landscape architecture, land management/conservation or environmental studies.
Eligible students graduated from a Leelanau County high school or West Senior High and reside in Leelanau County. Applications should include high school transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a 500-word essay on school and community activities and goals.
Submissions are due May 1. Call 231-342-1823 for an application.
