Photos displayed
ALDEN — Teresa McGill’s nature and wildlife photographs are displayed through March 30 at Alden District Library. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Owl event
BELLAIRE — Learn about owls and then hike to find them at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at Grass River Natural Area.
Bring a light. Cost is $10 at grassriver.org. Rent snowshoes for $5, if needed.
Winter triathlon
GAYLORD — Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau sponsors the Gaylord All Outdoors Tri-45 Winter Triathlon March 4 at Treetops Resort. The event includes a 5K cross-country ski, 10K fat-tire bike and 5K run.
Entry is $65 per person, $80 per team. gaylordalloutdoorswintertriathlon.com
Poetry program
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area presents the Poetry Discovery Program: Exploring Connections to Nature at 10:15 a.m. March 4.
Author Steven Veatch leads the event for all ages. Bring a notebook and writing utensil. Cost is $5 at grassriver.org.
Fly fishing film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Angler Fly Shop presents the annual Fly Fishing Film Tour at 7 p.m. March 4 at City Opera House.
The show features Mexico, Wyoming and other locations. Admission is $25 at cityoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Musicians perform
WILLIAMSBURG — Steve Stargardt and Crispin Campbell are in concert at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Music House Museum.
Admission is $25 via MyNorthTickets.com or the box office: 231-938-9300.
Preorder flowers, plants
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library accept orders for its annual plant and flower sale until March 5.
Proceeds support library programs. Preorder at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/2023-plantsale. Pickup is May 13; the annual sale is May 27.
Ice shanty removal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announces ice shanty removal dates for this winter fishing season.
Shanties must be removed by midnight March 15 in Antrim, Alpena, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee, Leelanau, Missaukee, Otsego and Wexford counties.
Anglers may use ice shanties daily anywhere in the state, if conditions allow, and as long as shanties are removed at the end of each day. Michigan.gov/icesafety
Grant program
LANSING — The State Court Administration Office accepts applications from nonprofits and governments through its new Legal Self-Help Centers Grant Program.
Organizations may apply for funding to expand self-help centers and create new ones in Michigan. Proposals are due March 31. Contact: JFAC@courts.mi.gov.
Wheels to Woods
LANSING — Michigan DNR offers the Wheels to Woods program, which covers transportation costs for student field trips to area forests or forest production companies.
Email Admin@WheelsToWoods.org for an application. wheelstowoods.org
Trail project
CHARLEVOIX — Leadership Charlevoix County and Top of Michigan Trails Council will collaborate to develop a connection between the Boyne Valley Trail and Boyne City to Charlevoix Trail. The route goes through downtown Boyne City.
Next, the LCC class members and Top of Michigan aim to create signs to guide trail users and provide information on local sites. The groups expect this new corridor to be complete in the spring. Learn more or donate to the project at www.trailscouncil.org/lcc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.