BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area partners with Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education to present nature programming this winter. The next class is “The Science of Making Maple Syrup” from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25.
This takes place virtually and the March 4 part occurs at GRNA. Register through nmc.edu/ees.
Other events:
- March 23 — “Signs of River Otters and Other Elusive Animals” from 1-4 p.m. at GRNA
- April 23 — NMC Coffee Chats: “The Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” at 10 a.m. via livestream
- April 27 and May 4 — “Amphibians of Northern Michigan” from 1-3 p.m., livestream and at GRNA
MDOT seeks public comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to submit comments on the 2021-25 transportation program. The five-year plan includes mobility initiatives, revenues and other information. Some of the projects are possible through Gov. Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to improve major corridors and highly-traveled interstates. Comments are accepted until Feb. 25 at MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov.
Lighthouse tour
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Sports Alliance hosts the 2021 Michigan Lighthouse Tour from March 1 through May 3. Small groups may run or walk a total of 2,021 miles while visiting 28 of the featured lighthouses. All ages can register through Feb. 26. michigansportsalliance.org
Virtual CSA fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Statewide CSA Network presents the virtual CSA Fair Feb. 26.
The open house includes information about community-supported agriculture options in the area.
Participants may attend at noon or 5 p.m.
Register through MSU Extension. Questions: emma@localdifference.org.
Nighttime hike
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Lantern-lit Ski and Snowshoe from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 26. Ski the groomed trails or snowshoe the boardwalk to Grass River.
Masks are required in the center and at the pavilion. Guests should bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Admission is $5 each, or $10 with equipment rental.
Disc golf tournament
LAKE ANN — Aloft Disc Golf hosts the Veterans for Vets event Feb. 27 at Almira Township Park. Check in starts at 9 a.m. Entry is $25 and includes two discs or one disc and a T-shirt.
Proceeds benefit Semper Fi and America’s Fund. discgolfscene.com/tournaments
March race registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K, scheduled as a virtual event from March 13-31. Entry is $30 until Feb. 28.
Find race details and register at RunSignup.com.
Share photos to social media using #TCLL5K.
Polar Plunge registration
MT. PLEASANT — Register through Feb. 28 for the virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge.
People can raise money for Special Olympics Michigan’s programs, complete a cold-weather challenge and participate in the Frozen 5K at anytime and place.
Share photos to plungemi@somi.org. Sign up at PlungeMI.com.
Deer hunting changes
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently made changes to the 2021 deer hunting regulations.
These take effect in September, the start of the season:
- Antlerless licenses can be purchased without applications in the Lower Peninsula and parts of the south-central Upper Peninsula that have deer management units (DMUs) open to antlerless hunting
- Northernmost DMUs in the U.P. are closed to antlerless deer hunting in all seasons
- A deer hunting access permit is required in mid-zone U.P. DMUs open to antlerless hunting. Permits accompany universal antlerless licenses.
