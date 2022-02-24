Fish festival
BOYNE CITY — Smeltania returns from Feb. 25-27. Activities include pub crawl, scavenger hunt, ice fishing contest, polar plunge, pancake breakfast, kids’ games and more.
Boyne Valley Lions Club sell pasties Feb. 26 at Veterans Park Pavilion. A breakfast fundraiser goes from 7 a.m. to noon Feb. 27 at Veterans Park Pavilion. Proceeds support Boyne City Firefighters Association.
Festival scrapped
GAYLORD — Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau canceled the Michigan Snowmobile Festival, scheduled Feb. 25-26. The event returns in February 2023.
ISEA obtains grant
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association recently earned a two-year, $80,000 grant from DTE Energy Foundation.
The ISEA Schoolship program will use $25,000 for matching scholarships and programs in Detroit will obtain $15,000 of the yearly grant funding.
Trail open
ELK RAPIDS — Norte and Elk Rapids Public Schools offer the Nordic Ski Trail on the Elk Rapids Golf Course grounds.
Hikers and cross-country skiers may use the trail, but people are asked to walk to the side of the ski tracks.
Movie showing
EMPIRE — Families are invited to watch the film “Eight Below” (rated PG) at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Glen Lake Library.
Popcorn is provided. Face masks are required at library events.
Bike camp enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte opens registration March 2 for its Grand Traverse Regional Summer Bike Camp. First through sixth graders are invited to learn about bicycling and navigating their community.
Scholarships may be available. Contact: programs@elgruponorte.org.
Forestry grant
ANN ARBOR — ReLeaf Michigan recently obtained a $7,500 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The award supports the statewide nonprofit’s educational programs like the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, homeowner presentations and forestry network meetings.
Call for artists
EAST JORDAN — The Jordan Art Walk Committee seeks sculpture submissions for the second annual event.
Artists may enter nature-themed pieces through March 31 at callforentry.org. More information: 231-536-7351.
Forestry program
MUSKEGON — Michigan State University Department of Forestry accepts students in the new Urban Forest Management program at Muskegon Community College.
The two-year program is funded with a $749,000 Higher Education Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Classwork, lab and field experiences cover tree identification, selection and planting, pruning, health care, urban forest inventories and more.
More information: kunkleju@msu.edu.
