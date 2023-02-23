Nighttime snowshoe
PETOSKEY — Community members are invited to a torch-lit snowshoe hike from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Camp Daggett.
Bearcub Outfitters provides snowshoes for all ages, if needed. Afterward, hot chocolate and cookies are served by a campfire. Admission is free, but donations support the camp.
Fungi walk
BELLAIRE — The Winter Fungi Walk goes from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Grass River Natural Area.
Walk to find fungi and learn about their medicinal qualities. Admission is $10 at grassriver.org.
Wildlife job openings
LANSING — Spring and summer positions are available with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division.
Seasonal staff members work at field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Apply by Feb. 26 via https://bit.ly/3YtgkeQ. Questions: 517-284-9453.
Forest program
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library invites parents to order trees for kids until Feb. 28 through the Neighborhood Forest program.
Seedlings are free and are available at the library in April. People may also purchase additional trees and related educational materials at glenlakelibrary.net/events.
Recreation Passport fee to increase
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Passport fee will increase starting March 1.
The resident passport will be $13 for vehicles, $7 for motorcycles and $26 for two-year vehicle registration. Nonresident fees increased to $39 on Jan. 1.
The passport allows vehicles to enter state parks and other outdoor recreation areas. This is the first increase since 2020. Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport
TART fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails seeks donations for a new winter grooming machine through March 21. The goal is to collect $50,000 for the PistenBully 100.
Learn more at traversetrails.org/power-the-pistenbully/.
Bike tour signup
ELK RAPIDS — The annual Ride Around Torch is July 16 at Cherryland Middle School. People can choose a 26-, 40-, 63- or 100-mile recreational bike tour.
Entry is $60 until March 31 via bikereg.com/torch. Questions: ratdirector@cherrycapitalcycling.org.
Trail grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Acme Township received a grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians for the TART Trails’ Deepwater Connector. The next step of the Nakwema Trailway begins at Bayside Park and follows Acme Creek. The project aims to provide non-motorized access to Deepwater Point Natural Area with a shared roadway.
TART Trails also obtained a grant from the Art & Mary Schmuckal Family Foundation for the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. The next portion will extend north from Bohemian Road to Good Harbor Trail.
DNR podcast available
LANSING — The Michigan DNR Wildlife Division recently started the sixth season of its “Wildtalk” podcast.
Each month, a new episode covers habitat and wildlife in Michigan. Listen to past episodes at Michigan.gov/DNRWildtalk or Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Snowmobile trail update
LANSING — The Michigan DNR warns snowmobilers that recent temperatures and rain could have impacted riding trails.
Trails are open but may be icy, according to a DNR release. Riders can check with snowmobile clubs and tourism associations on whether trails are groomed before they venture out.
The Michigan DNR also reminds riders that off-road vehicles aren’t allowed on many snowmobile trails. Michigan.gov/snowmobiling
