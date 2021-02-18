Winter festival
EAST JORDAN — The Sno-Blast Winter Festival returns Feb. 19-20. The South Arm ORV Club hosts a Guided Safari Ride at 6 p.m. Friday at the East Jordan Sno-Mobilers Club. The club offers a snowmobile show, Blessing of the Sleds and obstacle courses Saturday. The Ride Like A Girl to Save the Girls Bikini Radar Run starts at noon Saturday. Proceeds go toward breast cancer treatments. Preregistration: twistedprincess15@gmail.com.
Saturday skiing
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers Kids Free-Ski Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20. Some youth skis are available for ages 6-11 to use on a small loop. Rental fees are waived during this event. grassriver.org
Outdoor sculpting
LELAND — Old Art Building hosts an ice sculpting event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 on the front lawn. View live ice carving, enjoy refreshments and warm up by the bonfires. Steven Berkshire, of Traverse City, carves his designs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sculptors may register by calling 231-256-9131.
Moonlight Snowshoe Hike
GAYLORD — The Moonlight Snowshoe Hike begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Otsego Resort. The free event includes an outdoor fire and refreshments at the River Cabin. Rental equipment is limited. Contact: 989-732-2223.
Gypsy moth webinar
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension offers the free “Gypsy Moth in Your Neighborhood” webinar at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom. Learn about the history, life cycle, identification and management of this invasive species. Register through events.anr.msu.edu/gypsymoth2021
Fly fishing seminar
ESCANABA — Caddis Shack Guide Service shares recommendations for fly fishing the south-central Upper Peninsula at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom. Overflow participants may join through YouTube or Facebook Live. A recording is available after the event. Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82452856857.
Youth leadership opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte invites youth ages 13-18 to apply for “El Liderato,” a leadership council. Meetings include planning projects, organizing event and mentoring kids. Volunteers also assist with the Grand Traverse Regional Kids’ Bike Library and Community Bike Shop. Questions: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Ski trail available
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Golf Course, Elk Rapids Public School and Norte partnered to support the Elk Rapids Nordic Ski Trail. Hikers and cross-country skiers are welcome.
The groomed trail is located on the golf course and Lakeland Elementary grounds. Parking is available off Buckley Street, near the school tennis courts.
Trail access is free, but donations are accepted at elgruponorte.org.
Wheels to Woods program
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources provides the Wheels to Woods program, which covers transportation costs for student field trips to area forests or forest production companies.
Email Admin@WheelsToWoods.org for an application.
Donate at IGFN.us/f/373e/n.
Wildfire project grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm offer grants for the annual Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, May 1. Funding goes to neighborhood wildfire risk reduction projects. Nonprofits, firefighters and individuals may submit an application with ideas for lessening wildfires. Applications are due Feb. 26. Go to: nfpa.org.
