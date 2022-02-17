IAF lecture series
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC’s International Affairs Forum continues via livestream and at the Dennos Museum Center.
Lecture schedule:
- Feb. 17 — “China: Is Detente Possible?” featuring Kenneth Jarrett
- March 17 — “The Rise of Populism and Germany’s New Role” with Jeff Rathke
- April 21 — “Climate Change: Risks and Responses” with Alice C. Hill
- May 19 — “Cybersecurity: The Quiet War” presented by Joshua Larocca
- June 16 — “Foreign Policy Mashup” with Bill Clifford
A $10 donation is suggested for virtual presentations. In-person tickets are $15. tciaf.com
Curling watch party
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Curling Club hosts an Olympic curling watch party at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at MiddleCoast Brewing Company.
Free fishing
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan DNR offers Free Fishing Weekend from Feb. 19-20. Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors do not need a fishing license during this event.
Fishing contest
GLEN ARBOR — The Sportsman Shop hosts the annual Perch Fishing Contest Feb. 19 on Glen Lake.
Entry is $20. Sign up at the Sportsman Shop from 6-7:30 a.m. Weigh the fish by 1 p.m. Call 231-883-5638.
Winter festival
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Sno-Blast Winter Festival is Feb. 19-20. The Sno-Sculpture Contest and Coloring Contest are open to all ages.
The Classic and Antique Snowmobile Show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Sno-Mobilers Clubhouse. The Blessing of the ORVs and sleds begins at 10 a.m.
New events include the Frozen Pancake Olympics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Winter Luminary Stroll and Sip from 6-8 p.m. at the Martha Wagbo Farm and Education Center.
The festival finishes with the Sno-Lovers Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Sno-Mobilers Clubhouse. Full schedule at ejchamber.org.
Garden club seeks donations
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Garden Club members accept donated tools from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 at the Elk Rapids Department of Public Works.
Accepted items: rakes, trowels, watering cans, buckets or other small farm and garden tools. Artist Ann Gildner plans to create a structure at Iva’s North Arrowhead Garden using the recycled tools.
Trail markers course
TRAVERSE CITY — Jerry Sura leads the Native American Trail Markers course from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Hull Park.
Learn about glacial Lake Algonquin and walk to trail markers.
Cost is $39 through NMC Lifelong and Professional Learning. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Ice skate collection
ELK RAPIDS — The DAM Shop collects ice skates to add to the community skate rental shed at Elk Rapids Marina.
Donate a pair and receive a free, 12-ounce specialty coffee.
Ice show tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Figure Skating Club presents “Sing! High School Musicals on Ice” at 7 p.m. March 4 and 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 5 at Centre Ice Arena.
Bleacher seats are $18. Four-person tables are $160 and include appetizers and wine. Tickets: 800-836-0717.
Native Seedling Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District accepts orders for its annual Native Seedling Sale through March 31. More than 25 bare-root tree and shrub species are available.
Pick up seedlings from noon to 6:30 p.m. April 29 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Order at natureiscalling.org/native-seedling-sale or call 231-941-0960.
Oak tree pruning
TRAVERSE CITY — ReLeaf Michigan reminds landowners to avoid pruning oak trees or moving firewood between April 15 and July 15.
Completing these actions during the winter can help decrease the spread of oak wilt, a non-native fungus that harms these trees. Trees are particularly at risk of infection during the spring.
